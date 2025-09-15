Sunbeth Global Concepts, a leading global agro-commodities sourcing and trading company, has been awarded an ‘A’ financial rating by DataPro, a prominent rating agency.

The rating is based on an analysis of the company’s financials from 2020 to date, which demonstrated exponential growth and a strong financial outlook.

The DataPro report highlights Sunbeth’s sustained upward trajectory, underscoring the company’s robust financial management and strategic direction.

The rating is further supported by Sunbeth’s strong revenue profile, promising market growth prospects, and experienced management team – factors that continue to inspire investor confidence.

Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, Managing Director/CEO of Sunbeth Global Concepts, commented on the achievement, saying, “This ‘A’ rating from DataPro is a significant milestone that validates our unwavering commitment to sound governance, strategic risk management, and operational resilience. It’s a demonstration of the hard work of our team and the strength of our business model. We’ve consistently focused on building a transparent, resilient, and scalable enterprise, and this rating confirms our success in creating a low-risk, high-return investment opportunity for our partners.”

The company’s resilience is evident in its ability to navigate market fluctuations and operational challenges, maintaining a robust supply chain through partnerships with over 250 local buying agents and regional merchants across Nigeria. This network, combined with affiliated entities like SFI Agri Commodities and Sunbeth Shipping and Logistics Limited, strengthens product delivery and market reach, ensuring long-term supply stability.

Nzubechukwu Anisiobi, Chief Development Officer of Sunbeth Global Concepts, added, “Our growth is a reflection of our dedication to empowering farmers and driving socio-economic impact. We have a compelling ESG-aligned investment proposition that delivers strong financial returns while generating verifiable socio-economic impact and contributing significantly to global food security. This rating will further bolster our efforts to attract strategic partners who share our vision for a sustainable and prosperous future.”

Sunbeth Global Concepts’ core business involves sourcing and trading agricultural commodities, including cocoa beans and cashew nuts, for both export and domestic markets. Since its inception, the company has exported over 200,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans and continues to expand its operations.