In a vibrant celebration of creativity, digital safety, and community engagement, OPay, Nigeria’s leading mobile financial services platform, hosted the first Grand Prize Giveaway event of the “My OPay Security Vote Challenge” at its Lagos headquarters on Thursday, September 11th, 2025.

The event brought together some of Nigeria’s most influential creators — including Veekee James, Folagade Banks, and Taaooma — alongside representatives of leading media platforms, campaign winners, and OPay executives.

The highlight of the day was the unveiling of the N1 million Grand Prize Champions, who had the most viral content on Instagram, X, TikTok, and Facebook, marking a significant milestone in OPay’s ongoing mission to empower users with the knowledge and tools to stay safe while transacting digitally.

Udeng Bennet Etudo, who went viral on TikTok with his entry, said:

“When I joined the challenge, I didn’t even think i’d won. Seeing my video go viral and then winning is unbelievable. OPay dey pay ooo.”

Akindele Boluwatife, celebrated for her viral Instagram post, remarked:

“I won in the second week of the campaign, and in the third week, I helped about 15 more people make their videos. Four of those people won! It’s good to see OPay keep to their word.”

Speaking at the event, Sunmola Oluwaseun Imade, the Enterprise Marketing Manager of OPay, said:

“OPay’s mission has always been to make financial services more inclusive through technology, and key in our values has always been to put users first. It is why the 7 security features were built, and also why we decided to bring it full circle by asking users to vote for which feature is their favourite and win cool prizes along the way. We are not just rewarding participation, we are also shaping a safer digital environment for millions of Nigerians.”

Launched in August 2025, the #MyOPaySecurityVoteChallenge is an interactive campaign designed to raise awareness about OPay’s Seven (7) in-app Security Features: Scam Alert, Night Guard, Large Transaction Shield, Online Subscription Control, USSD Lock, Large Transaction Double Check, and Emergency Lock.

Participants are invited to create short videos showcasing their favorite OPay security feature and how it protects their money. Thousands of Nigerians have since joined the challenge, generating buzz across social media and their communities.

Through weekly rewards, OPay is celebrating and empowering over 2,000 Nigerians, with more than N10 million in prizes and exclusive OPay merchandise, making this one of the largest digital safety engagements in Nigeria this year.

With the first grand prize awarded, OPay is already building anticipation for the next phase of the challenge, as more Nigerians stand the chance to win life-changing rewards while strengthening their digital safety habits.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology.

The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.