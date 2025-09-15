The Consumer Goods sector has been on a remarkable run in 2025, posting a year-to-date gain of 83.85% and leading all sectors on the Nigerian Exchange.

Tracked by the NGX Consumer Goods Index, the sector opened the year at 1,731.7 points and has already seen over 6.9 billion shares traded, jumping to 3,183.7 points so far.

Analysts attribute the surge mainly to the solid operational performance of companies in the sector during the first half of 2025, which boosted profitability and helped lift investor confidence as foreign exchange pressures from 2024 eased.

So far this year, the sector has only ended March in the red, followed by a steady streak of gains from April through August, accompanied by increased market activity.

This work focuses on the stocks driving this strong performance, specifically consumer goods companies that have already delivered returns of 100% or more to investors so far in 2025.

Here they are:

Guinness Nigeria Plc rounds out the list at 11th place, rewarding investors with a 103.56% gain so far in 2025. The stock started the year at N70.25 and has seen over 117 million shares traded, reaching N143. While the first two quarters were moderately positive, early Q3, specifically in July, marked a turning point, as the stock broke through the N100 resistance and closed the month at N117.1. The bullish momentum carried through August, and the stock has remained in positive territory in mid-September. In its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025, the company posted a pretax profit of N27.9 billion, rebounding from a N73.6 billion loss the previous year, driven by higher sales and reduced FX pressures.