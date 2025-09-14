Shares of eTranzact International Plc have surged 45.15% in the week ended 12th September 2025 on the Nigerian stock market, reaching a high of N14.95 and topping the weekly advancers table.

The Nigerian payment fintech firm began the week at N10.30 on Monday and gapped higher the following day as strong buying pressure entered the market, sustaining momentum throughout the week.

In early September, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) approved eTranzact as a provider for its nationwide e-invoicing rollout.

This builds on the earlier collaboration around VAT automation under Tax Administration 2.0 and further strengthens the company’s role as a trusted partner in government-led digitalization of tax and business processes.

On the fundamentals front, eTranzact recently reported H1 pretax profit of N2.1 billion, up 18.31% year-on-year from N1.8 billion the previous year, supported by reduced cost of sales.

Prior to that, at its Annual General Meeting on 24th July, shareholders approved raising up to N100 billion through a rights issue, private placement, or debt, and authorized an increase in share capital from 4,599,999,908 ordinary shares by creating additional shares to support the capital raise.

In the week ended 12th September, the stock broke past its N10 resistance, set in 2023, and rose to N14 by week’s close on a weekly volume of 6.3 million shares.

Market Trend in 2025

eTranzact began 2025 at N6.50, in a pullback following a high of N10 recorded in July 2023. The stock recorded a weak first quarter, falling over 11% by the end of March.

Buying activity gained traction in the second quarter.

April opened modestly, but bullish momentum steadily strengthened through June, resulting in a half-year performance of 20%, effectively offsetting the first-quarter losses.

The third quarter has emerged as the stock’s strongest period so far, with a surge of over 91%, most of which occurred in August and early September.

In the week ended 12th September, eTranzact jumped 45.15%, reflecting intense and sustained bullish sentiment.

Being named by FIRS as a government-approved enabler for nationwide e-invoicing likely boosted early September’s gains, but the stock’s upward momentum had already picked up after its H1 results were released on 29th July.

Performance

E-Tranzact International Plc reported a pretax profit of N2.1 billion in the first half of 2025, up from N1.8 billion in H1 of the previous year.

Although the company’s revenue dipped slightly to N13.2 billion from N14 billion in H1 2024, much of the profitability came from a significant reduction in cost of sales.

Cost of sales fell from N9.4 billion in H1 2024 to N6.8 billion in H1 2025, resulting in a gross profit of N6.4 billion, up 39.5%.

Despite a rise in operating expenses, particularly administrative costs, which increased to N3.9 billion from N2.7 billion, the company’s operating profit stood at N2.07 billion, up 20%.

With the added benefit of lower finance costs, this translated into a pretax profit of N2.1 billion.