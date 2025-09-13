Lagos, with a metropolitan population exceeding 22 million and a GDP of $259 billion (PPP), has developed a significant luxury resort sector catering to its affluent demographic.

Several beach resorts located on the islands accessible by boat from the mainland have positioned themselves at the premium end of the hospitality market.

These locations primarily target corporate groups, extended families, and large-scale social gatherings rather than individual travelers. Pricing structures reflect this focus, with villa buyouts and group packages forming their core business model.

The premium pricing includes amenities such as private boat transportation, dedicated security, conference facilities, and extensive recreational options.

This market segment represents a specialized niche within Lagos’s broader hospitality industry, serving the upper tier of the city’s economic spectrum.

Jara Beach Resort

Cost: N165,000-N225,000/per night

Located at Museyo Beach, Eleko, off Lotu Street near the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos, this resort offers day passes and overnight stays. Day passes, available from 12 noon to 6pm, include BBQ lunch, drinks, snacks, and use of outdoor facilities.

Prices are N50,000 per person with alcohol or N40,000 without on weekdays, and N70,000 with alcohol or N50,000 without on weekends. Children’s passes are N20,000 on weekdays and N35,000 on weekends.

Overnight stays feature 20 rooms with different rates: Garden Rooms cost N150,000 per adult, Ocean Deluxe N165,000, Family and Studio Rooms N185,000 each, Superior Rooms N205,000, and Loft Rooms N225,000. Child and toddler rates are also available, and all prices are subject to 7.5% VAT and a 5% consumption tax.

Ziba Beach Resort

Cost: N185,000/per night

Ziba Beach Resort on the Okun Ajah road is a property that offers a tiered approach to luxury, providing a range of options for both domestic and international travelers looking for a beachfront escape without the exclusivity of a private boat transfer.

The resort’s pricing is transparent and all-inclusive of tax, a notable detail in a market where hidden fees are common.

Accommodations range from partial-view beach rooms starting at N185,625 per night to expansive two-bedroom beach-facing villas with all-inclusive service packages priced over N711,250. They also have Honeymoon 2 day staycation packages starting at N900,000 to as much as N2.7 million.

Guests can choose from four meal plans Bed & Breakfast, Half Board, Full Board, or All-Inclusive.

Salt Beach

Cost: N350,000-N3.5M/per night

Nestled along a secluded stretch of Nigeria’s coastline and accessible only by boat, Salt Beach Lagos has established itself as a new benchmark for premium luxury since its 2022 debut. Operated by Salt Beach Limited, the resort aims to deliver a globally respected standard infused with a unique African character.

Accommodations range from the ocean-view Fleur de Sel suite at N350,000 per night for one or two adults to private villas with outdoor Jacuzzis priced up to N1 million.

The resort also markets exclusive day passes, with packages ranging from N1.5 million for groups of 10 to a N3.5 million luxury option for 30 guests, inclusive of boat transfer, food and beverage credits, and facility access. With amenities including a swimming pool, mini-golf, and 24-hour security, the property positions itself as a secure, high-end sanctuary for elite travelers.

Yolo Beach Resort

Cost: N536,000/Per night

Yolo Island Beach Resort is located on a private beach in Ibeshe, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos

Accommodation rates at generally start from N536,000 per night (one adult) , for a standard room, though prices can vary based on the season and booking platform. A day pass is also available for guests not staying overnight.

Since Yolo is a private island resort, a boat ride is required to get there. The cost for this is typically included in any table reservations for events but may be a separate charge otherwise.

For special events, the resort offers table packages that include boat transfers. Prices for past events have ranged from N300,000 for a table for one to N2 million for a table of ten.

Incidental or extra-person charges may apply and vary depending on the resort’s policies.

La Manga Beach Villa

Cost: N600,000/per night

This Beach Villa sits on the scenic Ilashe Island, just a 15-minute boat ride from the bustling hubs of Ikoyi and Victoria Island, it occupies a unique position in Lagos’s leisure market, offering an accessible yet exclusive island escape that caters primarily to groups, corporate retreats, and large-scale celebrations rather than solitary travelers.

The resort’s pricing strategy is squarely aimed at the mass affluent and volume-driven market, with day visit packages starting at N600,000(two adults) for an exclusive couple’s experience and scaling up to N2,000,000 for a dedicated villa accommodating up to 100 people, while its all-inclusive group daycations are priced at N150,000 per person.

For overnight stays, the resort offers villa buyouts rather than individual rooms, with packages ranging from N700,000 for a romantic couple’s beachfront suite to N7,000,000 for a massive beach party villa accommodating up to 200 guests.

Havara Beach House

Cost: N1.26million/per night

Tucked away on the pristine shores of Ilashe, Havara Villa stands as a sanctuary of sophisticated tranquility. This stunning four-bedroom beachfront residence blends contemporary design with luxurious comfort, featuring a private pool, state-of-the-art amenities, and elegantly curated interiors.

The villa’s pricing structure is designed for elite exclusivity, with weekday daycation packages starting at N1,260,000 and overnight stays priced from N1,630,000 per night, and as much as N1. 8 million, accommodating up to 10 guests for sleepovers while providing expansive facilities for daytime gatherings of up to 100 people, all complemented by dedicated security and full access to its luxurious amenities for a truly secluded and refined experience.

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort

Cost: N1.9 million

A nature-themed resort in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, is drawing attention for combining African-inspired design with eco-tourism. Spanning more than 65 acres of palm-lined white sand beach, river, and mangrove forest, the property provides visitors opportunities to observe monkeys, squirrels, mudskippers, and a variety of bird species, including kingfishers, egrets, and seahawks.

The resort offers a range of exclusive getaway packages. The Kodi/Laba Package, designed for two adults, features a duplex chalet overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and includes meals, guided tours, water activities such as kayaking, and access to horseback riding and board games. Prices begin at N270,900(one adult) for a night and extend to N1.68 million for seven nights.

For larger groups, the Amosan 2 & 4 Package accommodates eight adults in a four-bedroom mud house equipped with a private pool, mini gym, and ensuite rooms. Rates start at N1.99 million for one night and reach N13.2 million for a week.

Aqualina Ilashe Private 3BR Beach House

Cost: N2.5 million-N4.6million/per night

Aqualina Ilashe Private Beach is positioning itself in Lagos’s premium leisure market, offering exclusive use of a property that accommodates up to six guests overnight and as many as 30 for day bookings.

The venue’s pricing strategy features a significant premium for Sunday bookings, set at N4.6 million (for group), compared to its Monday-through-Saturday rate of N2.5 million.

The property’s appeal is anchored in high-end amenities, including a private swimming pool, a hot tub, an outdoor BBQ grill, and a range of entertainment options from snooker to beach volleyball. Notably, the quoted rates do not include boat transportation to the Ilashe beachfront, which remains a separate, negotiable cost for guests, highlighting the operator’s à la carte service model.

Sencillo Lagos

Cost: N2.75 million

Sencillo Beach House is a private resort-style property located on Ilashe Island, Lagos, along the Atlantic Ocean. The house features a minimalist three-bedroom layout and a 21-meter pool, offering a secluded setting for short- or long-stay visitors. Access to the island is only possible by water, with free boat transfers forming an essential part of the journey from mainland Lagos.

Rates are structured by season and booking type. Weekday day bookings (Monday–Thursday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.) are N2.25 million, while weekend bookings (Friday–Sunday) are N2.5 million during the normal season.

Overnight stays cost N2.5 million(per 2 adults)on weekdays and N2.75 million on weekends. A photoshoot package is available Mondays and Tuesdays for three hours at N750,000. Weddings and special events are priced upon request.

All reservations require a refundable caution deposit and exclude taxes. Peak-season rates, covering December 15–January 7, are yet to be determined.

Beleza Beach Resort

Cost: N2.5 million/per night

Belleza Beach Resort, located along the Lagos Lagoon waterfront, has announced its service packages, emphasizing its values of integrity, customer service, and excellence. The resort combines natural serenity with modern amenities, offering flexible booking options for private events and group stays.

The Bronze Booking package, priced at N2 million for day use and N2.5 million for overnight stays, allows a maximum of 50 guests. It includes access to two complimentary rooms, the pool deck, and a game house. Additional guests attract a N10,000 fee per person, while a refundable caution deposit of N300,000 applies.

The Silver Booking package expands amenities with 10 complimentary rooms, in addition to the pool deck and game house. Day bookings cost N4 million, while overnight stays are set at N4.5 million. Similar to the Bronze package, it accommodates 50 guests with fees for extras and a N300,000 caution deposit.