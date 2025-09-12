In a major step toward environmental sustainability and community development, West Africa Container Terminal (WACT)-APM Terminals Nigeria, in partnership with Garbage In Value Out (GIVO) has launched a solar-powered recycling plant in its host community, Onne, Eleme LGA, Rivers State.

The innovative facility is designed to recycle plastic waste into reusable products while harnessing renewable solar energy to power its operations.

This project aligns with the Federal Government’s commitment to environmental sustainability, clean energy adoption, and job creation.

Speaking at the launch of the event, the Managing Director of the West Africa Container Terminal-APM Terminals Nigeria, represented by Daniella Sylva, said:

“This remarkable facility is not only dear to the Onne Community, but also strongly aligns with APM Terminals’ drive to embrace more eco-friendly and sustainable means of operation.

In partnership with Givo, we are supporting the Onne Community in overcoming the daunting challenge of managing plastic wastes. With the full operation of this recycling plant, the residents of Onne and neighbouring communities will have the opportunity to generate income by exchanging plastic wastes for value. Beyond helping to protect the community, this initiative will stimulate economic activity and empower residents because the majority of those engaged in the plant’s operations are from the Onne community, with the youths taking center stage.”

WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria’s Community Relations Manager, Justin Okwuofu, also emphasized the reason for the project:

“This project is a result of a NEEDS assessment carried out in the community in 2022. One of the challenges faced by the community is the problem of environmental degradation. And if you look at most of their drainages, they are all littered with plastic waste. We thought of a sustainable way to eradicate plastics from the drainage systems, and we had to think of a project that would help us to mop up all these plastic bottles in society and community, and also convert them to something useful for the community. So that’s why this idea of a recycling plant came about.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Givo, Victor Boyle-Komolafe, highlighted the economic and environmental impact of the project:

“The center can do about 300 kilograms a day, which turns up to about 90 metric tons a year. Again, for that amount, we also avoid about 2,000 metric tons of Carbon dioxide emissions because all of our processes rely on clean energy.

The center supports about 50 indirect jobs and 15 direct jobs every month while also providing incentives to encourage recycling and sustainable practices.”

According to Boyle-Komolafe, Givo is about creating sustainable infrastructure in communities that support clean environment and also empowers the community through jobs, incentives and really ensuring that everybody understands the importance of a clean environment and leads a clean environment.

In his remarks, the Paramount Ruler of Onne, HRH King Sunday Njijor Jiala, One-eh- Onne, represented by Chief Godwin Ololuka, commended the initiative, describing it as the first of its kind in the history of Eleme LGA, Rivers State and a solution to the community drainage challenges.

The Councillor representing Onne Ward, Eleme LGA, Rivers State, Hon. Godspower Ndor, commended WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria for their commitment to the development of the Onne Community.