Imperial Asset Managers Limited (“Imperial”) is a stockbroking firm, financial adviser, and portfolio auditor duly registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and licensed by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”), the FMDQ Securities Exchange (“FMDQ”), and NASD Plc ( “NASD”).

Imperial, which commenced business in September 2007, shortly before the global stock meltdown, and survived the storm through diligence, prudent management, and resilience, has today grown into a group of companies comprising Imperial Capital Advisers Limited, an asset management company, and ICAL Finance Limited, a financing and lending company.

Today, Imperial is one of the leading stockbroking firms on the NGX, and its clientele base includes the major pension fund administrators, corporate organisations, high-net-worth individuals, and Nigerians in the diaspora, amongst others. Currently, it has total assets of more than N5 billion and shareholders’ funds of more than N2 billion, making Imperial one of the most capitalized stockbroking firms on the NGX.

Imperial Capital Advisers Limited has Assets Under Management (AUM) of more than N10 billion and in this short period of commencing business operations, it has become a very reliable partner in wealth management and portfolio advisory services to its clients including High networth individuals, Host Communities Development Trusts (HCDTs) in collaboration with Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Government Agencies/Parastatals and strategic alliance with major players in the nation’s asset management industry.

These partnerships reinforce our role as a dynamic player in Nigeria’s asset management landscape and a trusted partner in wealth creation and management.

ICAL Finance Limited provides our clients with access to loans and funding to meet their personal and business financing needs. Speed and efficient service delivery are at the heart of our business operations

In the Group, innovation and cutting-edge technology are at the heart of our business and service delivery. Our online trading platform, Imperial “e-trader”, provides access to our clients to trade shares on the NGX on their own from any part of the world. The Group’s mobile app, when operational, will give clients real-time access to economic updates, market insights, investment channels and opportunities, seamless transactions, etc. It is a step that reflects the Group’s commitment to meeting the needs of today’s digitally driven investors while future-proofing its service offerings.

Beyond the bottom line, the Group believes greatly in social impact investing, and over the years, we have demonstrated our commitment to invest in impact-driven initiatives. From our long-standing partnership with Pacelli School for the Blind to collaboration with the Rotary Club and donations to Lagos Business School, Ikoyi Club Women’s Golf Tournament, etc., the group has continued to advance its belief in corporate social responsibility.

As Imperial celebrates its 18th anniversary in September 2025, the focus remains on sustaining growth, embracing innovation, creating long-term value for both its clients and stakeholders, and socially impacting our communities.