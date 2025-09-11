Nigeria’s National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) has partnered with China’s Shanghai Haiqi Industrial Company Ltd.

The collaboration will establish Nigeria’s first insulin production plant.

The facility is expected to reduce reliance on imported insulin and save billions of Naira in foreign exchange annually.

The agreement was formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed in Abuja on Wednesday.

Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, Director-General of NBRDA, signed on behalf of the Federal Government, while Shanghai Haiqi’s General Manager, Mr. Bokai Zhai, signed for the company.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, witnessed the event, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Diabetes patients in Nigeria have long depended on imported insulin, often facing high costs and limited availability. The establishment of a local production facility aims to change that, improving health security, increasing access to affordable insulin, and creating jobs in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

According to Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, Director-General of NBRDA, the initiative marks a turning point for Nigeria’s health sector and biotechnology development.

For the first time, the country will have standardized, locally produced insulin, ensuring both quality and affordability for Nigerians and potentially for other African nations.

Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology Uche Nnaji highlighted the wider impact of the project, saying it will drive industrial innovation, reduce reliance on imports, and offer hope to families affected by diabetes.

Shanghai Haiqi Industrial Company’s General Manager, Mr. Bokai Zhai, added that the company is committed to transferring technology, building local capacity, and supporting the growth of Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry.

As one of the few insulin production facilities on the continent, the plant is expected to enhance healthcare delivery, support industrial growth, and reduce pressure on foreign exchange, positioning Nigeria as a leader in biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovation across Africa.