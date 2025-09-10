Africa’s leading technology distributor, TD Africa, proudly participated in the just-concluded GITEX Nigeria 2025, held for the first time in the country from September 1st to 4th.

The exhibition, hosted at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, brought together global tech leaders, professionals, and exhibitors showcasing innovations in AI, IoT, cybersecurity, fintech, and more.

In collaboration with IBM operated by MIBB, TD Africa demonstrated its commitment to empowering individuals and businesses across Africa through technology and innovation.

Their joint presence at the exhibition drew significant attention from industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators alike.

One of the defining moments was the visit of the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to the TD Africa–IBM booth. Governor Sanwo-Olu was warmly received by Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, CEO of TD Africa, who highlighted the company’s impact and vision. The Governor applauded TD Africa’s innovation, tenacity, and longevity in Africa’s technology ecosystem.

In her remarks, Mrs. Ekeh expressed gratitude for the Governor’s support and reiterated TD Africa’s unwavering commitment to advancing digital transformation across the continent:

“It’s not a coincidence for GITEX to have taken place in Nigeria, as the world is becoming aware that this is where the energy of Africa collides with the ambition of the future. As long as TD Africa stands strong behind global brands like IBM and others we represent, we can only go further, stronger, and better.”

Also visiting the booth was the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, who emphasised the importance of collaboration in shaping Africa’s digital future.

Adding to the momentum, Mr. Vishnu Taimni, General Manager of IBM operated by MIBB, stressed the need for sustained innovation and partnership:

“Africa’s digital journey cannot be achieved in isolation. Our collaboration with TD Africa at GITEX is proof that when global expertise meets local strength, we unlock the future of technology for businesses, governments, and communities across the continent.”

The booth was further honoured by the presence of Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Zinox Group, who commended TD Africa and IBM for their steadfastness and consistency in driving growth and innovation in Africa’s technology sector.

The successful participation of TD Africa at GITEX Nigeria 2025, in partnership with IBM, reinforces its position as a pillar of Africa’s digital transformation journey. By standing strong with global partners and local stakeholders, TD Africa continues to shape the future of technology in Africa, driven by resilience, innovation, and impact.