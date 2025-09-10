The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, to appear before its Committee on Land Transport within 48 hours regarding concerns over the state of safety on Nigeria’s rail networks.

This was disclosed in a press release issued by the Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr., on Tuesday.

The Committee stated that the development was due to the Minister’s absence at an emergency session convened to address urgent railway safety concerns.

Reason for Summons

According to the statement, the sitting of the Committee on Tuesday in Abuja, chaired by Rep. Blessing Onyeche Onuh (APC, Benue), was convened to consider emergency issues related to Nigeria’s railway system, particularly the recent derailment of a Kaduna-bound train at Asham Station on August 26, 2025.

The Committee stressed that the incident caused injuries to passengers and damage to railway infrastructure, resulting in the indefinite suspension of services along the Abuja–Kaduna corridor.

“The Committee also sought a comprehensive briefing from the Honourable Minister and key stakeholders on safety measures, project status, and broader operational and contractual issues in the sector.

“Honourable Members at the meeting expressed deep concern that Senator Alkali failed to attend, instead verbally delegating a representative, an action that contravenes the Standing Orders of the House,” the statement partly reads.

The Committee added that while the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Kayode Opeifa, was present, the Managing Director of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), another critical stakeholder, was absent from the meeting.

Members of the Committee condemned the absence of the Minister and the MD of CCECC, describing it as unacceptable.

The House emphasised that no other assignment should take precedence over accountability when Nigerian lives are at stake.

“The Committee, having rejected the Minister’s verbal attempt at delegation, adjourned for 48 hours and resolved to issue a formal summons for his personal appearance, and that of the CCECC Managing Director,” the statement partly reads.

The Committee stressed it would conduct a thorough inquiry into safety, operational, and contractual matters affecting Nigeria’s railway system.

What You Should Know

The development comes days after a Kaduna-bound passenger train derailed in late August 2025 at Asham, along the Abuja-Kaduna corridor, shortly after departing Abuja at 9:45 a.m.

Nigeria’s railway system has recorded multiple train accidents across various corridors in recent years, with derailments emerging as the most frequent.

The Abuja-Kaduna corridor, one of the country’s busiest passenger routes, has been particularly affected.

Earlier in May 2024, another derailment was reported at Jeremy Station along the same corridor.