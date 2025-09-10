Fintech innovator Raenest has announced Raenest Exchange 2025, its flagship tech and money conference created to help African entrepreneurs and professionals tap into cross-border opportunities and sustainable wealth creation.

Set for October 9, 2025, in Lagos, the event will gather investors, executives, founders, freelancers, content creators, and professionals from across the continent to explore practical strategies for building and scaling globally.

The day will feature keynote sessions, product showcases, and interactive discussions that bring together diverse perspectives on Africa’s digital future.

RelatedStories No Content Available

A major announcement from Raenest is also scheduled, marking a new phase in the company’s vision to simplify global money management for Africans everywhere.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Victor Alade, CEO and Co-founder of Raenest, said,“With Raenest Exchange, we are creating a place where businesses and professionals can connect beyond the digital platforms, share insights, and chart practical paths to success in global markets. It is more than a conference; it is a space to unlock opportunities that shape how Africans earn, invest, and thrive across borders.”

Confirmed speakers include Kelly Monahan (Upwork Research Institute), Courtney Allen (global freelance leader), Richard Oyome (Co-founder & COO, Raenest), Lexi Novitske (General Partner, Norrsken22), Gbenga Ajayi (Partner, QED Investors), Tage Kene-Okafor (Technology Journalist, TechCrunch), Omoalhaja Abiola (Founder, Skill Africa), Benjamin Dada (Founder, Condia), Kola Aina (Founding partner, Ventures Platform), and Tobi Otokiti (VP of Product, Raenest).

Raenest Exchange reflects the company’s mission to provide financial infrastructure that empowers African businesses and individuals to compete confidently on the world stage. With thousands of expected participants, the conference aims to be a landmark gathering for Africa’s growing digital and professional economy.

For more information on the event and to register to attend, visit www.raenest.com/exchange2025

About Raenest:

Raenest is a global financial platform designed for Africa’s professionals and businesses to manage money without borders. With Raenest, users can open multi-currency accounts (USD, GBP, EUR), receive international payments, access virtual and physical dollar cards, and pay for services worldwide with ease. Our mission is to put Africans in control of their finances wherever their journey takes them, enabling them to manage money across borders securely, affordably and faster.

For more information, visit www.raenest.com.

About Geegpay:

Geegpay is Raenest’s flagship product, built to help Africa’s freelancers, creators, and remote workers manage money globally. With Geegpay, users get named foreign bank accounts (USD, GBP, EUR), virtual and physical dollar cards, and fast, affordable cross-border payments — making it easy to receive, send, and spend without borders.

For more information, visit www.geegpay.africa.