For businesses today, productivity is not just about efficiency; it is about securing the systems that keep operations running without interruption.

In Nigeria, where inconsistent power supply often disrupts growth, companies that can guarantee stable energy stand out as enablers of long-term performance.

Among these, Mikano Power has built a strong reputation, offering integrated power solutions that combine reliability, innovation, and scale.

The company operates through three interlinked sub-divisions: Power Generation, Steel Fabrication, and Electrical & Lighting Solutions. Together, these arms provide businesses with comprehensive solutions that ensure power stability, infrastructure strength, and operational efficiency.

Power generation remains the strongest foundation for Mikano Power. As the largest assembler of power-generating sets in Africa, Mikano Power provides diesel and gas generators ranging from 9KVA to 5000KVA, backed by trusted global brands such as Perkins, MTU, and YORC. This range means the company can serve everyone from small enterprises to large-scale industrial players.

But Mikano Power’s impact goes further than supplying generators. Its state-of-the-art workshops support long-term maintenance, ensuring customers enjoy maximum productivity uptime. Its rental solutions also provide businesses with flexible access to power for short-term projects or seasonal demands, while partnerships with MTU enable Mikano Power to execute large-scale gas-powered installations or Independent Power Projects (IPPs) for clients who don’t want the responsibilities tied to ownership. For businesses, this breadth translates into one key outcome: the assurance of uninterrupted operations, which is essential for productivity.

Mikano Power also runs one of the largest steel fabrication factories in Africa, equipping it with the ability to support industries beyond power generation. With more than 400 engineers and designers, the division produces high-quality steel structures using advanced machinery.

This capability makes Mikano Power not just a power provider but also an infrastructure partner. Businesses and developers can access both the energy and structural components needed for projects from a single source, eliminating the inefficiencies of working with multiple vendors. By combining fabrication expertise with power generation, Mikano Power offers clients solutions that are durable, cost-effective, and delivered on time — all factors that directly impact productivity.

Mikano Power’s commitment to integration is further seen in its Electrical & Lighting Solutions sub-division, connecting Nigerian businesses with world-class technologies. As the local partner of Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Mikano Power supplies advanced lighting solutions that balance performance with energy efficiency. It has also developed its own brand, Mikano Lighting, to meet the diverse needs of the local market.

On the electrical side, Mikano Power partners with ABB, Schneider Electric and Beta, providing low and medium-voltage products that are globally certified. Through its in-house brand, Mikano Electric, the company manufactures and maintains type-tested customised panels that meet international standards, ensuring safety, reliability, and adaptability.

This integration means businesses not only receive power but also the systems needed to manage, distribute, and optimise it. From distribution boards to full building management systems, Mikano Power’s solutions reduce energy waste and extend equipment lifespan, further enhancing efficiency.

What makes Mikano Power unique is how these three subdivisions work together as an ecosystem. A single manufacturing plant, for instance, can source its generator from Mikano Power, build structural components from its fabrication factory, and install customised panels and lighting from Mikano Electric and Mikano Lighting.

This integrated approach offers clients efficiency, consistency of quality, and cost optimisation. Businesses avoid the delays and risks of coordinating multiple suppliers while enjoying solutions that are designed to work together seamlessly. The result is greater reliability and greater productivity.

For Mikano Power, offering integrated solutions is not just about products; it is about partnership. Whether serving small businesses, large corporations or government infrastructure projects, Mikano Power aligns with client goals to deliver solutions that directly support growth.

As Nigeria and Africa continue on the path of industrialisation, the demand for reliable power and infrastructure will only increase. Mikano Power, with its proven expertise, international partnerships, and commitment to innovation, is strategically positioned to meet that demand.