Nigeria continues to struggle within Africa’s competitiveness landscape, ranking 30th on the continent in the 2025 Africa Report.

This regional position highlights the country’s inability to keep pace with smaller but more agile African economies that are making steady progress in mobility and perception.

Despite its vast resources and influence, Nigeria remains stuck near the bottom of the table, reflecting deep-seated structural hurdles.

On the global scale, Nigeria slipped one place to 135th out of 188 countries, down from 134 in 2024.

This underlines how the nation’s sheer economic size and population have not translated into improvements in areas such as global perception, quality of life, and ease of doing business.

Chronic challenges, including currency volatility, security risks, and weak passport strength, continue to limit opportunities for Nigerian citizens compared to their regional peers.

According to findings from CS Global Partners’ recent Africa Report, these persistent obstacles are fueling a growing trend among wealthy Nigerians and investors who are increasingly seeking second citizenship abroad. Caribbean nations have become attractive destinations, offering mobility, stability, and access to global markets.

“For many Nigerians, securing an alternative citizenship is no longer a luxury but a practical safeguard against domestic uncertainties,” said Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners.

Beyond individual choices, Nigeria’s declining position also raises concerns for the broader economy. A growing number of entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net-worth individuals are diversifying their personal and business interests outside the country. This trend risks draining vital talent and capital at a time when the domestic economy urgently needs investment to drive growth, create jobs, and stabilize volatile sectors.

Experts warn that if unchecked, this pattern could reinforce a cycle of dependency where opportunities are increasingly pursued abroad rather than developed at home. This not only impacts Nigeria’s global reputation but also undermines its capacity to foster innovation and strengthen industries locally.

Regional competitors are already capitalising on this gap, positioning themselves as safer, more reliable environments for both investors and citizens.