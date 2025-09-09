The Delta State Government has allocated 10.1 hectares of land to the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) for the development of a housing estate in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area, as part of efforts to provide affordable housing for state workers.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who presented the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to the management of FMBN on Tuesday in Asaba, said the project was being undertaken in collaboration with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He explained that his administration waived statutory fees worth about N200 million to ease the process and ensure the scheme is accessible to junior and middle-level workers, many of whom spend a large portion of their salaries on rent.

"Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has said that the state government would partner with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to develop housing estates for the state workers," the NAN report read in part.

It further read,

"He said the gesture was part of his administration's commitment to the welfare of workers. According to him, the land, measuring about 10.1 hectares, is situated at Core Area 2, Ibusa, adding that the housing scheme is being built in collaboration with FMBN, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC)."

The governor urged FMBN to deliver the project on time, stressing that it was a crucial step in improving workers’ welfare. He also commended President Bola Tinubu for encouraging federal agencies to partner with state governments on housing initiatives.

What you should know

Nigeria faces a severe housing shortage, with demand far outstripping supply. According to the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the country needs to deliver about 550,000 housing units annually at a cost of N5.5 trillion over the next decade to close the gap.

However, yearly budgetary allocations for housing projects fall well below this requirement, limiting the government’s ability to meet the scale of investment needed.

One of the measures to tackle this challenge is the Federal Government’s directive for the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to collaborate with state governments on bankable projects under the Renewed Hope Housing Campaign, aimed at expanding homeownership and reducing the deficit.

The recent partnership between the Delta State Government and FMBN reflects this push for state–federal collaboration in providing affordable homes. Yet, FMBN continues to grapple with long-standing capitalisation constraints. Its capital base of N2.5 billion, unchanged for decades, has restricted its ability to mobilise large-scale financing and operate at a level that matches its national mandate.

Under the current administration, several housing projects are also being implemented through the Renewed Hope Estates and Cities Program across the country, with a number already nearing completion.