VNL Capital Asset Management Ltd is proud to announce it has secured official approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate as a Fund/Portfolio Manager in Nigeria’s capital market.

This milestone marks a new chapter for the firm, which has built its foundation on professionalism, integrity, and a deep commitment to helping Nigerians grow and protect their wealth.

“We’ve always believed that wealth should be built with purpose and transparency,” said Olufemi Oladunmoye, a Director at VNL Capital. “Securing this license allows us to serve our clients with even greater confidence and accountability.”

Already, the firm’s entry into the market is drawing attention. One industry observer, Ikenna Egbukole, Executive Chairman at Mitsun Group, noted, “VNL Capital is exactly what the Nigerian investment space needs. Their approach will reshape the landscape by bringing professionalism, integrity, and renewed confidence to investors.”

Headquartered in Victoria Island, Lagos, VNL Capital offers tailored investment advisory, fund management, and digital wealth solutions to individuals, institutions, and diaspora investors. With SEC licensing now in place, the firm is positioned to deliver regulated services backed by strong governance and global market access.

Email: info@vnlcapital.com

Website: www.vnlcapital.com

Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/company/vnl-capital-asset-management-ltd/

Instangram:https://www.instagram.com/vnlcapitalassetmanagement/