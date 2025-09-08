BlackCod Asset Management, a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-licensed investment firm, has officially launched its flagship product, Secure Yield Investment (SYI), offering Nigerian investors returns of up to 24% per annum through SEC-regulated, fixed-income securities.

The Secure Yield Investment is positioned as a short-to-medium-term fixed-income product, designed for both individuals and institutions who want steady income without compromising capital safety.

Funds are placed in regulated financial instruments such as treasury bills, bank fixed deposits, and other low-risk money market securities, with assets held with a SEC-licensed custodian.

Speaking at the launch, Efeosa Omoruyi, Executive Director of BlackCod Asset Management, noted that the product addresses a clear market need:

“Investors want growth, but not at the cost of safety. With Secure Yield, we are delivering capital preservation, attractive yields, and regulatory transparency in one product.”

Key Features of the Secure Yield Investment include:

Capital Protection: 100% principal safety via SEC-approved, investment-grade instruments.

Competitive Yields: Up to 24% returns, benchmarked against T-bills and bank rates.

Flexible Tenors: 30 days – 1 year, with payouts upfront, monthly, quarterly, or at maturity.

The product has a minimum entry of N500,000 for retail investors and N1,000,000 for institutional clients, making it accessible to a wide range of investors, including HNIs, corporates, pension funds, and retail clients with conservative risk profiles.

Industry analysts note that BlackCod’s entry is timely, given the high-interest-rate environment in Nigeria. By offering fixed returns and low-risk instruments, the firm is positioned as a challenger to established players such as Chapel Hill Denham, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, and FBNQuest.

Beyond performance, BlackCod is banking on its client-first approach. Investors will have direct access to relationship managers and periodic portfolio reporting. “Unlike many firms where investors feel like just another number, our philosophy is to walk with our clients through their wealth journey, combining security with performance,” Efeosa Omoruyi added.

With Secure Yield Investment, BlackCod appears intent on carving out a niche for investors who value growth, safety, and stability. The product launch signals the firm’s commitment to bridging the gap between wealth preservation and financial ambition in Nigeria’s evolving investment landscape.

For more information about the Secure Yield Investment (SYI), contact BlackCod via email at info@blackassetmgt.com or call 09139352955

Disclaimer: While we strive to deliver consistent returns, all investments carry some level of risk. As an SEC-licensed firm, we adhere strictly to regulatory and industry standards to safeguard your investments.