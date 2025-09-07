The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed that there are no cases of Ebola virus disease in Nigeria.

The agency, however, issued a public health advisory following the confirmation of an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to the Director General of NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, the DRC’s Ministry of Health reported the outbreak in Kasai Province, where 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths, including four health workers, had been recorded as of September 4, 2025.

This development comes amid reports of a new Ebola outbreak in the central African country.

In the advisory issued Saturday in Abuja, Dr. Idris said Nigeria was on high alert, adding that surveillance had been heightened at entry points, healthcare facilities, and communities to prevent the spread of the disease.

He explained that the outbreak has affected the Bulape and Mweka health zones, with investigations showing symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, and haemorrhage (bleeding).

“Samples tested at the National Institute of Biomedical Research in Kinshasa confirmed the Ebola Zaire virus as the causative strain.

“The mortality rate is estimated at 57%, although investigations and laboratory analyses are ongoing to refine the situation,” Idris stated.

He noted that the DRC has activated its Public Health Emergency Operations Centre and deployed a National Rapid Response Team with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) to strengthen surveillance, infection prevention and control, laboratory diagnostics, and case management.

On Nigeria’s preparedness, Dr. Idris stressed that there are no confirmed cases in the country at the moment.

“The NCDC, in collaboration with relevant Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and Partners, continue to monitor disease occurrence and initiate measures to strengthen our preparedness in the country.

“Ongoing effort includes heightened surveillance, especially at our borders and points of entry. There are also ongoing efforts to strengthen infection prevention and control measures in healthcare facilities across the country.

“Our risk communication and community engagement structures have also been alerted to ensure timely and accurate information is provided to Nigerians as well as track and address perceptions, rumours and misinformation, “he said.

The NCDC boss also reminded Nigerians that the Ebola Zaire strain responsible for this outbreak has an approved vaccine, Ervebo, which is effective in preventing infection.

“We will continue to monitor the regional and global situations. There are no cases of Ebola virus disease in Nigeria, as of now,” he said.

Advice to Nigerians and healthcare workers

Dr. Idris urged Nigerians to practice good hand hygiene, avoid contact with persons showing symptoms of infection of unknown diagnosis, reduce risks of wildlife-to-human transmission by handling animals with protective gear, and avoid direct contact with the blood and body fluids of suspected or confirmed Ebola patients.

He also cautioned travellers. “We advise citizens to avoid all but essential travel to countries with confirmed Ebola cases. Anyone in Nigeria with a recent travel history to such countries who experiences symptoms should immediately call 6232 or their State Ministry of Health hotline for guidance,” he warned.

For healthcare workers, he emphasized strict adherence to infection prevention and control protocols, use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and immediate reporting of suspected cases to health authorities.

Understanding Ebola virus disease

Ebola virus disease, formerly known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever, is a severe and often deadly disease with a fatality rate between 25% and 90%.

The incubation period ranges from 2–21 days.

Early symptoms include sudden onset of fever, intense weakness, muscle pain, headache, and sore throat, followed by vomiting, diarrhoea, and in severe cases, uncontrolled bleeding, organ failure, and death.

More insights

Dr. Idris added that while vaccines and therapeutics exist for some Ebola strains, “early recognition, isolation of patients, and initiation of supportive treatment remain critical in reducing deaths and limiting transmission.”

He assured Nigerians that the NCDC will continue to strengthen border surveillance, enhance laboratory capacity for rapid testing, and coordinate with the World Health Organization (WHO) and African regional health authorities to monitor developments.

The agency is also simultaneously managing other disease outbreaks, including Lassa fever, meningitis, diphtheria, Mpox, measles, and anthrax, with periodic updates to be provided.