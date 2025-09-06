Travel and tourism in Africa in 2025 are experiencing a notable rebound, with international arrivals rising by 9% in the first quarter, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

The recovery is supported by growing interest in eco-tourism, cultural experiences, and intra-African travel, alongside government initiatives to improve infrastructure, streamline visa processes, and promote sustainable tourism.

Despite these positive trends, visa fees remain an important factor for travelers, as the cost of entry can vary significantly across the continent.

Some countries maintain higher charges for administrative or policy reasons, influencing travel decisions and accessibility for international visitors. Understanding these fees is therefore a key part of planning any trip to Africa.

This article highlights African countries based on the average cost of a single-entry tourist visa for intra-continental travel. By providing an objective overview of these fees, the guide helps African travelers make informed decisions, understand the financial requirements of visiting different countries, and navigate the continent’s diverse destinations more effectively.

Single Entry visa: $25-$60 In 2025, Egypt’s tourist visa fees will remain relatively affordable compared with other African countries. Travelers can obtain an eVisa or a Visa on Arrival for tourism purposes, with a single-entry visa costing $25 and a multiple-entry visa $60. Embassy or consulate applications vary by nationality: U.S. nationals pay $15 for single- or multiple-entry tourist visas, Germans pay $20, Canadians $30–$40, and U.K. citizens $30–$40. Business visas cost more, with Nigerians paying $45 for single-entry and $70 for multiple-entry, while U.K. nationals pay $95 and $160. Notably, some African nationals enjoy fee waivers: Nigerians and South Africans can obtain tourist visas free of charge, while Zimbabweans also benefit from free single- and multiple-entry tourist visas. Fees for other countries generally range from $30 to $40. Overall, Egypt’s visa policy is comparatively accessible, especially for African visitors, offering a stark contrast to the high costs seen in countries like Cameroon or Libya.