PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has released its audited financial results for the year ended 31st May 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N16.6 billion.

This marks a remarkable turnaround from the N122.4 billion loss recorded in 2024, driven by stronger revenues and a reduction in foreign exchange losses.

Revenue for the year rose to N212.6 billion from N152.2 billion, driven mainly by the home and personal care segment at N126 billion, with durable electronic appliances contributing N86.5 billion.

Costs, however, also rose. The cost of sales jumped 57.9% to N154.9 billion from N98.1 billion, but the company still managed to post a gross profit of N57.7 billion, representing a 6.6% improvement.

Operating expenses increased as well: selling and distribution costs grew 35.3% to N17.8 billion, while administrative expenses spiked 37.6% to N14.7 billion.

Even so, the company’s biggest relief came from foreign exchange losses, which were drastically cut from N157.9 billion in 2024 to just N7.7 billion in 2025.

This sharp reduction turned the group’s operating result into a profit of N18.9 billion, a major recovery from the prior year’s N124.4 billion loss.

Finance costs also eased slightly to N3.6 billion from N4 billion, helping pre-tax profit strengthen further to N16.6 billion.

On the balance sheet, total assets rose to N168.9 billion from N157 billion, with current assets accounting for the bulk at N118.4 billion. Liabilities edged up to N186.2 billion, largely driven by trade and other payables of N105.1 billion.

Despite the recovery, equity remained negative at N17.3 billion, though this represents an improvement from the N27.5 billion reported last year. Accumulated losses of N38.7 billion continued to weigh heavily on the company’s equity capital base.

Key highlights: Revenue: N212.6 billion, +39.66% YoY

Cost of sales: N154.9 billion, +57.89% YoY

Gross profit: N57.7 billion, +6.61% YoY

Selling and distribution expenses: N17.8 billion, +35.34% YoY

Foreign exchange loss: N7.7 billion, -95.07% YoY

Pre-tax profit: N16.6 billion, +113.60% YoY

Total assets: N168.9 billion, +7.54% YoY

As of market close on 4th September 2025, shares of the company traded at N32.00, with a year-to-date gain of over 31%.