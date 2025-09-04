The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) predicted that most parts of the country would experience thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains from Thursday, September 4, to Saturday, September 6, 2025.

The predictions were contained in NiMet’s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to the agency, thunderstorms with varying intensity are expected across the northern region, with states such as Yobe, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto, Katsina, Gombe and Borno likely to witness morning or evening rains within the three-day period.

“NiMet’s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja anticipated thunderstorms with moderate rains during the morning hours over parts of Yobe, Kano, Jigawa and Bauchi States,” the NAN report read in part.

It further quoted Nimet’s report, stating, “Thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected during the afternoon or evening hours over parts of‎ Adamawa, Taraba, Zamfara, Kebbi, Bauchi, Borno, Jigawa and Yobe.”

For the central region, NiMet anticipated cloudy skies in the mornings, with thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains forecast over Plateau, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Niger, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) later in the day.

The southern region is expected to have cloudy mornings with light showers across Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Imo, Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States.

NiMet noted that rainfall would intensify as the day progresses, with moderate to heavy downpours in many of the states during the afternoon and evening, which could cause temporary flooding in low-lying areas and disrupt road traffic and outdoor activities.

NiMet further advised the public to take necessary precautions, stressing that strong winds are often associated with thunderstorms and may precede rainfall in some locations.

It urged residents to secure loose objects around their homes and workplaces, avoid driving or embarking on long journeys during heavy rainfall, disconnect electrical appliances during storms to prevent damage, and keep a safe distance from tall trees to avoid accidents caused by falling branches.

The agency also drew attention to air travel, advising airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports for effective flight planning and passenger safety.

It encouraged the general public to remain vigilant and follow regular weather updates through its official channels, including the NiMet website, to stay informed about changing conditions.