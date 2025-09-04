The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has launched a new Self-Service Enrollment Portal, giving Nigerians direct digital access to enroll in health insurance plans, manage their details, and activate coverage online.

The platform, unveiled on Wednesday during the National Health Financing Policy Dialogue in Abuja, themed “Reimagining the Future of Health Financing in Nigeria”, is part of NHIA’s ongoing digital reforms to strengthen health insurance delivery.

The portal is expected to simplify access to healthcare, cut administrative bottlenecks that have long hindered enrollment, and accelerate Nigeria’s drive toward universal health coverage.

Multiple access points for users

The portal provides different entry points depending on a user’s status. New users who are not yet enrolled on any NHIA plan can now sign up directly online, while existing enrollees are able to log in to manage their accounts.

The system also includes a dedicated option for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, allowing them to activate their health insurance plans digitally.

Upon visiting the portal, users are greeted with a streamlined interface. The login page requires an email address, phone number, or National Identification Number (NIN), along with a password. For those who may forget their credentials, a password reset feature is also integrated.

Key features of the portal

New Enrollment: For Nigerians not yet covered under any NHIA plan.

NYSC Plan Activation: Tailored specifically for corps members seeking to activate their mandatory health insurance online.

Existing Enrollee Login: For registered users to access coverage details, update records, and track benefits.

The Authority emphasized that the portal would serve as a one-stop platform for enrollment, plan activation, and account management, reducing the need for physical visits to NHIA offices across the country.

NHIA’s statement on the launch

In a statement accompanying the launch, the NHIA announced on its X handle: “A New Era of Health Insurance in Nigeria – the NHIA Self-Service Portal is live.”

“We are proud to introduce the NHIA Self-Service Portal, a tool designed to put health insurance directly in your hands.

“With this portal, you can now enroll, manage your details, and secure your health, all from the convenience of your phone or computer.

“This marks a major step forward in our mission to achieve Universal Health Coverage. Enroll now and take control of your health journey,” the statement read.

What You Should Know

The launch of the NHIA Self-Service Portal is in line with the National Health Insurance Act 2022, which makes health insurance mandatory for all Nigerians.

By shifting enrollment and verification to a digital platform, the NHIA aims to reduce reliance on physical processes and offices, making it easier for people, especially underserved groups and younger populations, to adopt health insurance.

Currently, over 70% of healthcare expenses in Nigeria are paid out-of-pocket, exposing households to financial shocks during medical emergencies.

Stakeholders say the portal is a critical innovation that could lower financial hardship from unexpected health costs while also boosting trust in the insurance system.