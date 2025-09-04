The Nigerian All-Share Index ended trading on September 4, 2025, on a positive note, snapping a six-day losing streak with a gain of 822.9 points.

Opening at 138,157.2 points, the index advanced by 0.60% to close at 138,980.0 points as INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES climbed 9.82% and all FUGAZ stocks finished in the green.

Trading activity also strengthened, with volumes surging to 1.8 billion shares compared to 482 million shares traded the previous day.

Market capitalization rose to N87.9 trillion across 24,612 deals, moving nearer to the N88 trillion level.

Veritas Kapital (VERITASKAP) and Ellah Lakes (ELLAHLAKES) led the gainers with 10% each, while Austin Laz (AUSTINLAZ) and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals (NEIMETH) topped the losers, shedding 9.75% and 8.33% respectively.

Sovereign Trust Insurance (SOVRENINS) and Nigerian Breweries (NB) were the most actively traded stocks by volume.

Sovereign Trust also topped the value chart, as news of its planned N20 billion capital raise likely spurred increased investor participation.

Market summary Current ASI: 138,980.0

Previous ASI: 138,157.1

Day Change: +0.60%

Year-to-Date Performance: +35.03%.

Volume Traded: 1.8 billion shares

Market Cap: N87.9 trillion Top 5 gainers VERITASKAP: Up 10.00% to N1.98

ELLAHLAKES: Up 10.00% to N12.98

HONYFLOUR: Up 9.95% to N23.20

ROYALEX: Up 9.94% to N1.88

MANSARD: Up 9.94% to N15.82 Top 5 losers AUSTINLAZ: Down 9.75% to N2.87

NEIMETH: Down 8.33% to N6.05

DAARCOMM: Down 4.44% to N0.86

CHAMPION: Down 4.15% to N15.00

UNILEVER: Down 4.11% to N70.00

Trading volume

Trading volume jumped to 1.8 billion shares, well above the 482 million shares traded the previous day.

SOVRENINS led with 1.4 billion shares, followed by NIGERIAN BREWERIES with 41.2 million.

FIDELITYBANK ranked third with 30.5 million shares, while ZENITHBANK and UNIVINSURE completed the top five with 26.3 million and 24.1 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, SOVRENINS dominated with trades worth N4.2 billion.

NIGERIAN BREWERIES followed with N2.8 billion, while ZENITHBANK posted N1.7 billion.

MTNN recorded N864 million, and FIDELITYBANK closed the list with N642.1 million.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) had a mixed outing.

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES rose 9.82%, while NIGERIAN BREWERIES gained 3.79%.

Among the FUGAZ stocks, UBA climbed 2.19%, GTCO added 1.66%, and ACCESSCORP advanced 1.17%.

ZENITHBANK also gained 1.01%, and FIRSTHOLDCO edged up 0.62%.

Market outlook

Despite the rebound, the All-Share Index remains in a pullback phase.

However, if the bullish momentum continues, especially among banking and other large-cap stocks, the market could extend its gains in the coming sessions.