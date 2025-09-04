Adlantique, a forward-thinking digital marketing agency headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, has emerged as the winner of the 2025 “Digital Marketing & Content Creativity Award” at this year’s prestigious Africa’s Beacon of ICT (ABoICT) Merit & Leadership Awards.

Standing out among a competitive field of top advertising and marketing agencies across Nigeria, Adlantique was recognized for its outstanding creativity, strategic innovation, and impact-driven campaigns that continue to shape the digital marketing landscape.

This award affirms Adlantique’s position as a national leader in digital storytelling—blending data, design, and strategy to deliver content that resonates, engages, and delivers results. From crafting compelling brand narratives to executing high-performance campaigns, the agency’s work reflects a deep commitment to excellence and originality.

The recognition is not just a celebration of Adlantique’s creative capabilities, but also a nod to the trust and support of its clients, and the passion and teamwork that drive the agency’s success.

As Adlantique continues to raise the bar for what’s possible in digital marketing and content innovation, this award marks a major milestone in its journey to redefine how brands connect with their audiences in the digital age.