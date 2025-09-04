The management of AA&R Investment Group, on behalf of its Group Managing Director Mr. Abdullahi Bashir Haske (ABH) and its aviation subsidiary Mars Aviation Limited, has issued a formal notice to The Africa Report (Jeune Afrique Media Group) regarding a series of false and defamatory articles published on August 22, 25, and 27, 2025.

The publications alleged that Mr. Haske and Mars Aviation were involved in money laundering, political financing, and improper dealings with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC). These allegations are entirely false, misleading, and damaging to both Mr. Haske and his businesses.

Setting the Record Straight

Contrary to the reports, the facts are clear:

Mr. Haske is not a fugitive. He honoured an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on July 23, 2025, was released on administrative bail, and is currently receiving medical treatment abroad. His inability to attend a subsequent meeting with the EFCC is due solely to medical reasons.

Mars Aviation Limited is a fully operational aviation company. Since 2018, it has provided private jet and helicopter services to the NNPC and other clients under valid contracts. The company employs licensed pilots, ground staff, and maintains contractual access to aircraft in line with global industry standards.

All payments received from the NNPC are legitimate. They represent fair consideration for services duly rendered, with no link to political activities or financing.

Mr. Haske’s businesses are independent of his family ties. He does not conduct business with his father-in-law, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, nor does he participate in his political affairs.

ABH is a respected entrepreneur. Before the age of 40, he had built AA&R Investment Group into a diversified conglomerate with nine subsidiaries spanning oil and gas, agriculture, ICT, aviation, marine services, and logistics. He holds the traditional title of Ciroma-Ganye of Adamawa in recognition of his contributions to business and community development.

Formal Legal Response

Through their legal representatives, Banwo & Ighodalo (B&I), Mr. Haske and Mars Aviation have demanded that The Africa Report:

Retract the defamatory publications across all platforms where they were published and disseminated. Issue a public apology to Mr. Haske and Mars Aviation; and Pay the sum of ₦500,000,000 (Five Hundred Million Naira) as compensation for reputational damage.

Failure to comply will result in appropriate legal action in Nigeria and other jurisdictions where The Africa Report operates.

A Message from Mr. Haske

Speaking on the matter, Mr. Haske stated:

“The reports are entirely false and deeply hurtful, not just to me but to my family, colleagues, and business partners. My life’s work has been about building Nigerian enterprises that create jobs, empower young people, and contribute to our economy. I remain committed to this vision and will not be distracted by attempts to tarnish my reputation.”

Commitment to Growth and Impact

Despite these reports, AA&R Investment Group continues to operate from a position of strength. With over 100 employees, nine subsidiaries, and investments across five industries, AA&R is driving sustainable economic growth in Nigeria.

About AA&R Investment Group

Founded in 2017, AA&R Investment Group is an indigenous, wholly owned Nigerian investment company with operations across oil and gas, agriculture, aviation, ICT, marine services, and logistics. Its mission is to drive sustainable growth, empower communities, and strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global economy.

Media Contact:

Media Relations – AA&R Investment Group

communications@aargroup.com

www.aargroup.com