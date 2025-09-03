OpenAI has agreed to buy product testing startup Statsig for $1.1 billion in an all-stock deal, marking one of the largest acquisitions in the ChatGPT maker’s history.

The product testing startup, Statsig, builds tools to help software developers test and flag potential new features. Its services have been used by employees at OpenAI, Eventbrite Inc., SoundCloud Ltd. and other tech firms, according to Statsig’s website.

The company, founded in 2021 raised $100 million in a funding round earlier this year, valuing it at $1.1 billion.

As part of the acquisition, OpenAI disclosed that Vijaye Raji, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Statsig, will take on the role of Chief Technology Officer of Applications.

He’ll report to Fidji Simo, the former Instacart head who recently took over as CEO of Applications.

The ChatGPT make noted that Raji’s experience as founder and CEO of Statsig, and a decade leading large-scale consumer engineering at Meta, brings both entrepreneurial vision and operating expertise to scale our next generation of products.

Raji will oversee product engineering for ChatGPT and Codex, OpenAI’s coding agent, with responsibilities covering core systems, infrastructure, and integrity.

OpenAI’s acquisitions

The Statsig deal follows a series of high-profile acquisitions by OpenAI this year. In July, it completed a $6.5 billion all-stock acquisition of io Products, co-founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive, to advance AI hardware development.

OpenAI also attempted to acquire AI coding startup Windsurf for about $3 billion, but that deal fell through.

According to reports, OpenAI acquired Multi, previously known as Remotion, a small New York-based startup focused on video-first collaboration and screensharing tools for Mac. The entire Multi team joined OpenAI, and the platform was shut down on July 24, 2024. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to Reuters, the company also acquired Rockset, a real-time indexing and analytics database startup. Rockset’s technology is being integrated into OpenAI’s systems to power retrieval infrastructure across its products, strengthening its real-time data processing capabilities.

Additionally, in 2023 OpenAI acquired Global Illumination, a New York-based AI design studio, to contribute to core products such as ChatGPT.

OpenAI said it had finalized a deal to raise $40 billion in funding at a $300 billion valuation, including the money raised. Now, the company is in talks to let current and former employees sell shares at a $500 billion valuation.

What you should know

As of August 2025, ChatGPT has surpassed 700 million weekly active users globally, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory. This surge follows the release of GPT-5, OpenAI’s most advanced AI model to date, which has been integrated into ChatGPT to enhance its capabilities.

The platform’s user base has expanded rapidly, with notable increases in both weekly and daily active users.

According to OpenAI, large corporations like BNY Mellon, California State University, Figma, Intercom, Lowe’s, Morgan Stanley, SoftBank, and T-Mobile have already started rolling out GPT-powered tools across departments. It added that over 5 million users now subscribe to ChatGPT’s business products.