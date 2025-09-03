The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revoked all park licenses in Abuja, directing operators to resubmit documents for fresh screening and possible reallocation amid widespread policy and land-use violations.

The FCTA Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, said the move followed a memo from the Directors of Parks and Recreation and Lands, which highlighted serious breaches in park management across the territory, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Licenses may be restored to operators who meet the required terms and conditions. Galadima stressed that the action is not a witch-hunt but a necessary step to ensure order, legality, and compliance with urban policies governing park operations.

“There’s nothing like witch-hunting. All park allocations were withdrawn over consistent violations. The Minister holds authority to regulate land use in the FCT, including public parks,” Galadima stated.

He added, “If they meet the terms and conditions, they’ll be reallocated. Operators must respond, submit their documents, and if approved, they can regain access to their parks.” Galadima explained.

More insights

The directive comes after the demolition of Boulevard Park in Maitama, which officials said violated its approved terms of use. Galadima clarified that the park had been properly notified and that enforcement followed all legal requirements.

Boulevard Park had been approved for recreation, but its operations violated every part of the policy, the FCTA noted.

All parks in the FCT are now expected to submit conceptual designs for approval before opening. The Department of Parks and Recreation will monitor compliance, ensuring that parks operate within approved guidelines.

A ministerial committee has also been established to review all allocations and align their usage with intended recreational purposes.

The FCTA said the review and resubmission process is part of a broader effort to ensure that public parks in Abuja operate legally, safely, and in line with urban planning policies.

What you should know

The FCTA has recently intensified efforts to enforce urban planning compliance across Abuja, taking measures that include the demolition of shanties and illegal structures linked to criminal activities.

In August, more than 1,000 unauthorized structures in Karsana, near Bunkoro District in Gwarinpa, were cleared to open a major road corridor, with indigenous homes spared.

Similar operations were carried out at Cashew Garden in Apo Cadastral Zone E27, as part of broader citywide initiatives to remove criminal hideouts and ensure public safety.

In parallel with enforcement efforts, the FCTA has also pursued strategic urban development. The administration recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MAG International Links Ltd to develop City Walk Abuja, a 200-hectare mixed-use project modeled on Dubai’s City Walk.

The initiative is designed to attract private investment, generate employment, and ensure that urban spaces in the capital operate within planned development frameworks.