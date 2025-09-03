The much-anticipated launch of Built to Close, authored by celebrated African FinTech and technology sales leader Tope Dare, unfolded in grand style on Saturday, 23rd August 2025.

It was more than a book presentation but a celebration of resilience, vision, faith, and legacy.

Breaking the Myth of “African Time”

From the very beginning, the atmosphere was distinct. Guests arrived punctually, defying the stereotype of “African time.” The flawless organization of the reception stood out: an electronic pass system allowed attendees to confirm seating arrangements well ahead of entry, eliminating the usual commotion and setting a tone of elegance and order.

A Spirit-Centered Beginning

The day commenced at All Souls’ Anglican Church, Lekki, where the celebrant, his family, and congregation lifted voices in gratitude. The rich sermon, coupled with the choir’s harmonious renditions, framed the launch as a testimony of God’s grace in Tope Dare’s life. It was a rare reminder that true success begins at the altar of thanksgiving.

A Grand Reception at Harbour Point

The reception at the prestigious Harbour Point Event Center, Victoria Island, radiated excellence. The theme—celebrating a life well lived, and still being lived purposefully was evident in every detail of the setup. Guests marveled at the vibrant atmosphere, enriched with reflections of Dare’s dual passions: technology and humanity.

At the heart of the evening was the unveiling of Built to Close, a book that compresses more than 25 years of Information Technology career, hard-won sales and business experience into practical truths and strategies.

The Awakening That Birthed Built to Close

Turning 50 gave Tope Dare a moment of deep awakening. He reflected on how the lessons from his 25-year journey in sales and business came at great personal cost. But he realized those lessons didn’t have to come at the same price for others.

That realization birthed Built to Close—a work that is more than his story. It is an open invitation for others to stand on his shoulders, avoid costly mistakes, and reach their own self-actualization. Whether one is just starting out or already established, the book shifts perspectives on sales, especially high-ticket sales in the tech space.

Within its pages, readers will discover not just techniques, but a mindset—one that builds wealth, creates opportunities, and unlocks affluence while it still matters most. “This is not simply a book,” Dare explained. “It is a bridge. A bridge between where you are today and the limitless potential waiting for you tomorrow.”

Tributes, Testimonies, and a Family Portrait

Several dignitaries and close associates paid glowing tributes to Tope Dare. His wife’s heartfelt words portrayed him not only as a sales leader but also as a loving husband and father that is present, nurturing, and selfless.

Fondly called the “Africa ATM King” for his pioneering work in making ATMs accessible across Nigeria and Africa, Dare received the accolade with quiet humility.

The Author’s Words and the Book’s Purpose

In his speech, Dare remarked:

“The hallmark of every career is not how much you achieve personally, but how much you give back ensuring others do not have to make the same sacrifices you did.”

He underscored how Built to Close was designed to provide not only solutions but also inspiration empowering readers to believe, act, and achieve.

Demand Beyond Expectation

Long before the official unveiling, the demand for Built to Close was overwhelming. Dare printed 750 copies, and astonishingly, 432 were sold out within just eight days. Advance copies shared at the event drew admiration, with many describing the book as an intellectual awakening.

For those yet to purchase, copies remain available: the soft copy can be ordered on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FNBV1247, while printed copies can be ordered at https://topedare.org/book-preorder-online with delivery across Nigeria.

A Launch Marked by Generosity

The event transcended commercial intent. Attendees gave generously to the Tope Dare Charity Foundation, supporting education, healthcare, and energy access for underprivileged families.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The launch was graced by industry leaders, senior banking executives, fintech pioneers, academics, and long-time friends across the globe who have journeyed with Dare across his 25-year career.

Conclusion

The launch of Built to Close was not merely a literary event. It was the convergence of faith, family, career, and philanthropy. It showcased Tope Dare as more than a thought leader in finance and technology; it revealed him as a man of service, humility, and vision, building bridges for the next generation to walk across.