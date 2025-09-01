A creative in Nairobi lands a dream gig with a client in London, only to get stuck navigating high transfer fees and slow currency conversions.

A software developer in Accra builds cutting-edge solutions for a U.S. startup, yet loses a chunk of their hard-earned income to outdated banking systems.

These are not isolated cases, but everyday realities for Africa’s globally connected workforce.

Today, Vban launches to change that, a new fintech app built specifically for Africa’s growing community of freelancers, remote workers, digital entrepreneurs, and creatives. Professionals whose work crosses borders, but whose banking options have not kept pace.

With Vban, users can receive payments in USD, GBP, and EUR just like local transfers, hold and manage multiple currencies in dedicated global accounts, convert funds to NGN, GHS, or XOF, with competitive, transparent FX rates, and pay globally using secure virtual USD cards.

“Vban was shaped by conversations with freelancers, creatives, and remote teams across the continent,” said Ayoni Jimoh, Product Marketing Manager at Vban. “This isn’t just a product, it’s a direct response to the everyday pain points of Africa’s global workforce. We built the app to give users control, speed, and the freedom to grow their income without borders.”

The name “Vban” is derived from “Virtual Bank Account Number”, a reflection of the brand’s purpose: delivering a full banking experience built for the digital, borderless lifestyles of its users.

For the millions of remote workers and digital professionals who live online and work across time zones, Vban isn’t just a tool; it’s a financial passport.

For remote workers, freelancers, and entrepreneurs across Africa, getting paid and managing money across borders is still harder than it should be. Traditional banks often lag behind the needs of today’s fast-moving, globally connected workforce. That’s the gap Vban is stepping in to fill.

The app offers a simple, intuitive user experience and is backed by 24/7 customer support, so users can get help whenever and wherever they need it. Whether you’re a Ghanaian designer with clients in San Francisco or a Kenyan content creator working with European brands, Vban is built to keep you moving.

Vban is now available for download on iOS and Android across multiple African markets. Onboarding is fast, secure, and requires basic identity verification to begin receiving global payments. To learn more, visit: www.vban.com

About Vban

Vban is a fintech app designed to empower freelancers, digital nomads, digital businesses, creatives, and developers across Africa with seamless global financial management.

Offering multi-currency accounts, virtual cards, with competitive FX rates, Vban aims to be the financial passport for Africa’s digital workforce.