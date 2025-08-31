Nigeria’s formal education system follows a 9-3-4 structure (Basic, Secondary, Tertiary), with primary education being mandatory and free with the public schools under the Universal Basic Education (UBE) program.

The government has adopted tertiary education as a mechanism for development and largely controls it.

Nigerians value education with a lot of premium placed on paper qualification. The relationship between formal education and becoming a successful businessman is quite complicated and interesting, with both educated and uneducated entrepreneurs achieving wealth and influence.

Some prominent Nigerian businessmen hold degrees, while others built their vast enterprises without formal tertiary education, demonstrating diverse paths to success in the Nigerian business landscape.

While academic credentials can provide valuable business skills and legitimacy, a significant number of Nigeria’s most successful entrepreneurs have achieved immense wealth through apprenticeship, resilience, and street-level business acumen

Many Nigerian families view tertiary education as a direct path to success, and educational degrees are highly valued. There are suggestions that successful businessmen who hold degrees demonstrate a refined approach to business, including effective packaging and management of their enterprises.

However, there are are numerous examples of wealthy Nigerian businessmen who have achieved great success without formal Western education or university degree, supervising employees with even Masters and PhD degrees in their establishments.

This article spotlights some popular Nigerian businessmen drawn from different parts of the country who grew and achieved high level of success in their entrepreneurship without a university degree.