The Katsina State Government has revoked the licences of all private and community schools across the state and directed proprietors to complete fresh registration by September 30, 2025.

The government said the decision was driven by the need for reforms to improve quality assurance and strengthen regulation in the education sector.

As part of the new policy, school owners are required to submit new applications, pay revised fees, and comply with stricter registration measures.

This was contained in a circular issued by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Zainab Musa-Musawa, and released on Saturday in Katsina by the ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Sani Danjuma.

According to the circular, all previously issued licences were terminated effective August 13, 2025, as approved by the State Executive Council.

New policy for private and community schools

The commissioner explained that the decision followed a new state policy for private and community schools, introduced during a stakeholders’ sensitization meeting on June 2, 2025.

She said the reforms are designed to promote standardization, accountability, and effective regulation of teaching and learning.

“All affected schools should submit payment receipts for application and registration fees for new licenses to the Ministry via the Department of Private and Community Schools, based on school categorization.

“And also, all payments must be made exclusively to the Katsina state’s single treasury account, on or before Sep. 30, 2025,” Musa-Musawa said.

Warning against arbitrary tuition hikes

She warned proprietors against hiking tuition fees under the guise of the revised licence fees, stressing that any adjustment must receive prior approval from the ministry.

The commissioner noted that schools are expected to continue normal academic operations while the new registration and annual renewal process is ongoing.

She added that further details, including school categorization and a breakdown of the revised fees, will be communicated to the National Association of Proprietors of Private and Community Schools.

Musa-Musawa reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to safeguarding the future of children by upholding global best practices in education delivery.

What this means

All private and community schools in Katsina will now be required to reapply for licences under the new policy. This comes with fresh compliance costs, and schools that fail to meet the new standards risk being shut down.

Despite government warnings against fee increases, many schools may try to pass on the cost of new registration and renewal fees to parents. This could make tuition more expensive, particularly for families already struggling with rising living costs.

The decision reflects an effort to tighten regulation and improve accountability in the education sector. While it could help raise standards if implemented properly, poor execution may cause disruptions that affect pupils and school operations.