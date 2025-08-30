Cutix Plc, a leading manufacturer of electric cables, has released its Q1 2026 financial results for the period ended July 31, 2025, posting a pre-tax profit of N84 million.

This represents an 81% YoY decline, driven by slower revenue growth, rising raw material costs, and higher interest expenses.

Revenue from cable sales, the company’s main income source, declined by 7.40% to N3.282 billion.

At the same time, the cost of raw materials rose by about 7% YoY, pushing the cost of sales to N2.898 billion in Q1.

This led to a gross margin compression of over 21%, dropping to 18%.

Although administrative and distribution expenses declined, the savings were insufficient to offset the revenue shortfall and rising input costs. As a result, operating profit fell by 35% YoY to N276 million, just 18% of FY 2025’s full-year profit, reducing the operating margin to 8%.

Finance costs continued to mount, reaching N191 million, up from N73 million in the prior year and already 43% of last year’s full finance costs. This spike, driven by interest on term loans, commercial papers, and overdrafts, reduced the interest coverage ratio sharply to 1.44x from 5.79x a year earlier.

Consequently, net profit declined by 81% to N57 million, representing just 6% of the prior year’s full profit.

Balance Sheet

On the balance sheet side, total assets rose to N10.677 billion, reflecting a 33.56% YoY growth, driven largely by current assets, which make up over 57% of the asset base.

Inventories and trade receivables were the key contributors, together accounting for more than 56% of total assets.

Retained earnings, however, fell steeply by 72% to N711 million, while total borrowings surged 175% to N5.004 billion, now representing 47% of total assets. The drop in retained earnings highlights weaker profitability, while the surge in borrowings shows greater reliance on debt to sustain operations and expansion.

With nearly half of its assets funded by debt, Cutix’s capital structure is significantly more leveraged, amplifying both return potential and financial risk in a high-interest rate environment.

Key highlights:

Revenue: N3.524 billion; -0.81% YoY

Cost of Sales: N2.898 billion; +5.43% YoY

Gross Profit: N626 million; -22.15%

Administrative Expenses: N276 million; -9.45% YoY

Operating Profit: N276 million; −34.71% YoY

Finance Cost: N191 million; +160.30% YoY

Pre-tax Profit: N86 million; −81.04% YoY

Total Assets: N10.677 billion; +33.56% YoY

As of market close on August 29, 2025, shares of the company were priced at N3.50, reflecting a year-to-date gain of 52.2%.

Insight:

On the topline, revenue contraction and escalating input costs weighed heavily on margins, with operating and pre-tax profitability falling

On the balance sheet, asset growth was largely tied to inventories and receivables, which raises concerns about liquidity and working capital efficiency.

More worrying is the combination of a 72% erosion in retained earnings and a 175% surge in borrowings, which has tilted the company towards a more debt-heavy structure.

For investors, the 52% YtD share price rally reflects optimism about Cutix’s positioning in Nigeria’s cable industry.

However, the fundamentals suggest rising risks: unless receivables are collected faster, inventory turnover improves, and debt costs are contained, profitability and dividend payments may be muted for the current financial year.

Notably, the company has declared a final dividend of 10 kobo per share for the 2025 financial year, scheduled to be paid on September 2, 2025.