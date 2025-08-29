Unified Payment Services Limited, Nigeria’s pioneer in fintech and payment technology, rolled out the drums for its 28th anniversary, commemorating nearly three decades of transforming the payments landscape and driving financial inclusion across Africa and beyond.

Founded in 1997 by a consortium of leading Nigerian banks, Unified Payments has been a trailblazer in e-payment services. As the only non-bank entity in Nigeria licensed as a Principal Member or licensed Acquirer of all major payment schemes, including American Express, Mastercard, Visa, UnionPay and Payattitude, the company has delivered secure, scalable and innovative payment solutions that empower businesses and individuals following its transformation to a scheme-neutral and option-neutral service provider.

Speaking on the significant milestone, the Managing Director/CEO of UP group of companies, Dr. Agada Apochi expressed profound appreciation to the UP team, Shareholders and customers for their unwavering support and trust enabling the growth of the company over the years.

Apochi reaffirmed the company’s commitment to continually leverage our shared technology infrastructure towards delivering seamless, adaptable, secure and intelligent payment solutions that fuel economic growth and inclusion.

“At Unified Payments, we are immensely proud of the milestones we have achieved over these 28 years. What began as a bold initiative to create innovative financial solutions in Nigeria has evolved into a powerhouse that is unifying businesses, connecting people and driving sustainable progress. Our success is a testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our shareholders and customers towards our relentless pursuit of excellence. As we look to the future, we remain committed to pushing boundaries, fostering inclusion and delivering solutions that make a real difference in the lives of People and businesses. Here’s to many more years of unifying excellence,” he said.

Over the years, Unified Payments has pioneered numerous industry-first innovations, including but not limited to the issuance and acceptance of EMV Chip+PIN cards in Nigeria, significantly reducing card fraud in the country, its recent partnership with Pan-African Payment & Settlement System (PAPSS) to facilitate cross-border transactions among others.

The company also enabled Nigerian Naira account holders to use their cards globally for the first time, enabled acceptance of foreign cards for purchase at merchant locations and cash withdrawals; and simplified payments using phone numbers for increased accessibility.

UP also developed robust offerings spanning acquiring, processing, switching, payment terminal services aggregation, interbank transfers, agency banking, online payment gateways, value-added services, thereby empowering banks, businesses and consumers to transact effortlessly.

Through its commitment to cross-enterprise alliances, UP has enabled many other Fintech companies and businesses in Nigeria who leverage the licenses and capabilities of UP.

The renewed vision of UP is – To be the trusted enabler of businesses and lifestyle while the mission is – Building shared technology infrastructure and partnerships.