Champion Breweries Plc, a subsidiary of enJOYcorp, recently announced plans to acquire the brand assets and intellectual property rights of the Bullet range of alcoholic and energy beverages from Sun Mark International Limited.

Structured as a carve-out, the deal will transfer the assets to a newly incorporated company in the Netherlands, with Champion holding the majority stake and Belgian firm Vinar N.V., a key Sun Mark shareholder, retaining the minority interest.

Once completed, the brewer will add Bullet’s assets to its financial reports, bringing quick gains like foreign exchange earnings and wider distributor reach, along with longer-term benefits from supply chain integration and a stronger market presence.

Bullet’s presence in 14 African markets, including Nigeria, Ghana, and Tanzania, gives Champion a strong platform to accelerate growth and deepen its reach across the continent.

To understand the details and implications of the deal, we spoke with David Butler, CEO of enJOYcorp, who shared insights on Champion’s stake, the expected synergies, and how the acquisition is designed to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and expand its market presence.

Nairametrics: What synergies do you expect from the deal, and how quickly do you see them contributing to both revenue growth and profitability?

David Butler: We expect both revenue and cost synergies. On the revenue side, Champion Breweries Plc. will leverage its distribution network and enJOYcorp’s marketing platforms to expand Bullet’s footprint across Africa, while also introducing approved new variants in 2026.

On the cost side, integrated stock management, shared warehousing, and eventually partial Nigerian manufacturing will drive efficiency.

These synergies will begin to show in the first two years post-acquisition and will compound over time, delivering both top-line growth and margin expansion.

Nairametrics: What will be Champion’s final majority stake in Bullet, and what minority position will the Belgian entity retain? Will there be any shareholder agreements or governance rights attached to the structure of the deal?

David Butler: Champion Breweries will own 80% of enJOYbev, the Netherlands-based vehicle created to hold all Bullet brand assets and IP. The remaining 20% will be held by Vinar NV, a related party of Konings, Bullet’s long-standing European production partner.

This ensures governance continuity and alignment of interests, with standard shareholder agreements in place to protect both majority and minority rights, while maintaining Champion Breweries Plc’s firm control over strategic direction.

Nairametrics: With Bullet’s assets set to be consolidated into your accounts, how do you expect this to influence Champion’s balance sheet strength, capital efficiency, and cash flow from investing activities?

David Butler: The consolidation of Bullet’s profitable business strengthens Champion’s earnings profile from day one.

While the acquisition is an investment on the balance sheet, the FX-denominated revenues improve our capital efficiency and resilience against local currency volatility.

Over time, the cash flow generated from Bullet’s operations will more than offset the acquisition outlay, reinforcing liquidity and enhancing our ability to fund both reinvestment and shareholder returns.

Nairametrics: Could you shed light on how the transaction is being financed — whether internally, through debt, or via a hybrid approach — and what effect this might have on leverage ratios and interest costs?

David Butler: We are not disclosing the commercial terms or financing specifics. What we can say is that the deal has been structured to preserve Champion Breweries Plc’s balance sheet strength and avoid unnecessary leverage pressure.

The financing mix was carefully designed to keep interest costs manageable, ensuring that Champion maintains capital efficiency and flexibility for future growth opportunities.

Nairametrics: Are there plans to cross-list Champion Breweries Plc. on other African or international stock exchanges, and what strategic value would such a move bring?

David Butler: At present, Champion Breweries Plc. is focused on consolidating its growth and maximizing value from the Bullet acquisition.

However, we recognize that cross-listing can unlock significant strategic value: enhanced liquidity for investors, greater visibility in international markets, and access to deeper pools of capital.

While not an immediate priority, it remains a potential long-term consideration as we scale our global ambitions under enJOYcorp.

Nairametrics: In May 2025, Champion declared an annual dividend of N0.06. With profitability expected to improve after the acquisition, should shareholders anticipate an upward review, or will management prioritize reinvestment to build stronger reserves?

David Butler: Our philosophy is balanced: we want to reward shareholders while also reinvesting for sustainable growth. The Bullet acquisition enhances profitability, but in the near term, management’s priority will be to build stronger reserves, fund innovation, and support expansion.

As the integration begins to deliver results, we will review our dividend policy with a view to increasing shareholder returns in a sustainable way.

Nairametrics: On liabilities, trade and other payables stood at N8.5 billion in H1 2025, accounting for a large share of total liabilities at N12.1 billion. How do you intend to optimize working capital and maintain liquidity stability after integrating Bullet?

David Butler: We are taking a disciplined approach to working capital. Integration with Bullet provides opportunities to consolidate procurement, negotiate better terms with suppliers, and use centralized resourcing to reduce overhead.

FX inflows from Bullet will also enhance liquidity, giving us a stronger buffer to manage payables. Overall, we expect improved cash conversion and a more balanced liability profile post-integration.

Nairametrics: What potential operational or cultural integration challenges do you foresee with Bullet, and how is Champion Breweries Plc. preparing to manage them?

David Butler: We see risks as opportunities. Operationally, the challenge is integrating systems, supply chains, and reporting processes across multiple jurisdictions — but this is also the chance to strengthen governance and efficiency.

Culturally, Bullet comes with a strong management team and brand identity. We are retaining that talent, while aligning them with Champion Breweries Plc. and enJOYcorp’s vision, ensuring continuity while building a shared performance culture.

Nairametrics: More broadly, how will this acquisition reshape Champion Breweries Plc’s competitive position in Nigeria’s beverage market, and are there ambitions to expand into new regional or international markets?

David Butler: This acquisition elevates Champion from a strong local brewer into a diversified, competitive beverage company. By adding energy drinks and RTDs to our beer and malt base, we can compete across more consumption occasions and demographics.

Internationally, Bullet’s entry into India in 2026 will be a landmark step, and we are evaluating other high-growth geographies in Asia and Europe. Champion Breweries Plc. is now firmly positioned to be both a Nigerian champion and a pan-African growth leader.

Nairametrics: Finally, beyond financial performance, what non-financial value do you believe this acquisition will create — for example in brand equity, distribution reach, or product innovation?

David Butler: The non-financial value is substantial. Bullet brings a globally recognized brand that resonates with young, aspirational consumers.

It expands our distribution reach, giving Champion products deeper bargaining power with partners and retailers. And it supercharges our innovation pipeline, with new variants already approved for rollout.

Beyond financials, this acquisition strengthens Champion’s reputation as a modern, innovative, and competitive Nigerian business with global reach.