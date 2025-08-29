The Ogun State Government has released 130 hectares of land along the Epe/Mojoda expressway in Ijebu-Ode to the Federal Government for the proposed Inland Dry Port project.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement on the official X account of the Ogun State Government on Friday.

The land allocation followed a June 26, 2025, request by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, who had written to Governor Dapo Abiodun seeking land for the port terminal project.

“The @OGSG_Official has released 130 hectares of land along the Epe/Mojoda expressway, Ijebu Ode to the Federal Government for the proposed Ijebu Ode Port Terminal Project.

“This follows the request for 130 hectares of land by the Honorable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, in a letter addressed to Governor @DapoAbiodunCON dated June 26, 2025,” the statement read in part.

Governor Abiodun described the Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port, alongside the Gateway International (Agro-Cargo) Airport, as critical enablers of industrialization and regional competitiveness.

He noted that the projects would transform Ogun into a logistics and economic powerhouse, creating prosperity for residents and opportunities for Nigeria at large.

More insight

The dry port will be linked to the Lekki Deep Sea Port by rail and further connected to the proposed Kajola and Moniya Dry Ports, as well as the Gateway Airport.

This integrated transport and logistics network is expected to significantly enhance the state’s industrial clusters, attract new investments, and reduce production costs for manufacturers operating within the region.

With the Kajola Inland Dry Port already secured for Ogun Central and the Ijebu-Ode facility approved for the eastern corridor, the state government said it is strategically balancing industrial growth across its three senatorial districts to ensure equity, inclusiveness, and sustainable economic development.

The statement also recalled that in January 2025, President Bola Tinubu approved the establishment of Inland Dry Ports in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, and Moniya, Oyo State, as part of broader efforts to decongest Lagos seaports, eliminate delays, and boost national economic activity.

It further noted that during the 2025 budget defence in Abuja, Oyetola disclosed that the projects were being fast-tracked, with design consultancies already ongoing. He added that the dry ports would generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs for youths in Ogun, Oyo, and other South-West states while contributing to the long-term modernization and competitiveness of Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure.