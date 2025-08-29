The Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) has announced to Chinese counterparts that Nigeria’s data center market was worth $278 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $671 million by 2030.

Joseph Tegbe, Director-General of the NCSP, revealed this in a statement on Friday, titled “NCSP Courts China’s Tech Giants, Pitches Nigeria as Next Big Data Frontier.”

Speaking in China at the Digital Silk Road Connection Event, Tegbe stated that “Nigeria’s data center market, valued at $278 million in 2024, is projected to grow to $671 million by 2030.”

He urged Chinese technology giants to seize early opportunities in the continent’s rapidly expanding digital economy, especially in Nigeria.

He stressed that demand for digital capacity was clear and urgent in Nigeria, which already shares a huge percentage of Africa’s internet user base above 570 million with mobile traffic expanding at 40 percent annually.

Nigeria Eyes Big Data Partnership

According to him, this internet demand represents a strategic opening for deeper Asia–Africa collaboration under the Digital Silk Road, the Belt and Road Initiative’s digital cooperation framework.

Tegbe outlined four priority areas for Nigeria’s partnership with China’s tech giants, including “the development of hyperscale data centers and cloud availability zones.”

“The diversification of global AI supply chains through the integration of African datasets and talent, a move that would bring greater inclusivity to emerging technologies.

“The establishment of joint laboratories in sectors such as agriculture, health, and financial services, ensuring that local data informs local solutions,” he stated.

Additionally, he highlighted the need for stronger talent pipelines through research and exchange programs, aligning Nigerian capacity with Chinese expertise.

He tied these proposals to the broader African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), stressing that its 1.4 billion-person market offers an unprecedented opportunity for investors prepared to act decisively.

At the China International Big Data Industry Expo, Tegbe framed Nigeria as a natural partner for China in replicating its digital transformation story on African soil.

He stressed that Nigeria has more than 160 million internet-connected citizens, a thriving fintech sector, and expanding fiber infrastructure as evidence of readiness.

Big data, he said, remains a strategic priority for Nigeria as it borders on turning intelligence into economic and social value.

He urged Chinese technology leaders to be early movers in building Africa’s “digital highways,” with Nigeria as the continental anchor.

“If we align China’s expertise with Nigeria’s innovation and Africa’s vast markets, we can create new Silk Roads of digital opportunity. Nigeria is ready. Africa is ready. Together with China, we can shape the digital destiny of tomorrow,” he said.

Tegbe underscored the scale of the opportunity at hand, adding that the world is entering a new era where data is the new oil.

Backstory

Recall that Tegbe disclosed in July 2025 that recent engagements between Nigeria and China secured over $20 billion in investment commitments across key sectors of Nigeria.

Tegbe announced this development following a media interactive session held in Abuja.

He stressed the need to strengthen bilateral collaboration between Nigeria and China as part of ongoing efforts to drive Nigeria’s industrialization and economic growth.

Tegbe further mentioned that the NCSP’s mandate is to steer the implementation of projects under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), while also pursuing additional partnerships beyond the formal agreements.