Africa’s wealth map is being redrawn. Once cast as a continent struggling to shake off economic decline, it is now emerging as one of the fastest-growing hubs of private wealth in the world.

With its population swelling past 1.5 billion and its economy projected to reach $29 trillion by 2050, Africa is producing millionaires at a pace that rivals more mature markets.

A new Africa Wealth Report 2025 from Henley & Partners and New World Wealth projects a 65% surge in the continent’s millionaire class over the next decade.

The numbers point not just to booming cities and expanding middle classes, but to the rise of Africa as a serious force in global finance.

This article breaks down the 15 African countries that now host the largest number of dollar millionaires’ individuals with investable wealth of $1 million or more offering a closer look at where prosperity is taking root and what it means for the continent’s economic future.