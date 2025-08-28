The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has disclosed that the company is facing coordinated attacks from individuals and groups opposed to its ongoing transformation agenda.

Ojulari made this revelation on Thursday while hosting a delegation from the national leadership of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

“We are under attack. We will not budge to short-term pressure, as it will not be in the best interest of Nigerians. You cannot drive change without a price, and the transformation is tough,” Ojulari stated.

Commitment to Transformation and National Interest

The NNPC boss stressed that the company remains focused on delivering on its mandate despite challenges, adding that the reforms being implemented will ultimately serve Nigerians.

“Patience will be required from the Nigerian people to get to the other side of change, which will benefit the country and its citizens. I am committed to staying focused on the mandate given to us by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Ojulari assured union leaders that the management team would continue to prioritize resilience and stability in the face of opposition.

“I am overwhelmed with the support from the union executives present here. The enemies of this company and Nigerians will not win,” he added.

Focus on Reviving Nigeria’s Refinery

Since assuming office about five months ago, Ojulari noted that his administration has focused on reviving Nigeria’s refineries.

He explained that the company is exploring the Incorporated Joint Venture (IJV) model to make the refineries more sustainable and profitable.

“Mr. President doesn’t pressure me to do the wrong thing. That is why we are going back to the baseline to ensure whatever we are doing, the refineries work sustainably going forward. We don’t want to pretend and just do some quick fix because there is pressure on us,” he explained.

PENGASSAN Pledges Support

In his remarks, the President of PENGASSAN, Comrade Festus Osifo, commended the NNPC Management for its collaboration during the recently held 2025 PENGASSAN Energy & Labour Summit (PEALS) in Abuja.

He acknowledged what he described as “remarkable milestones” achieved under Ojulari’s leadership, particularly in tackling crude oil theft and improving production.

“Our pipelines are now working. Also, crude oil theft has significantly reduced, leading to increased production. As PENGASSAN, we assure you that we are solidly behind you. We will work with you and collaborate with your team to ensure the stability of the system for the benefit of all Nigerians,” Osifo said.

The union reaffirmed its readiness to stand with the NNPC management in ensuring sustainable progress in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

