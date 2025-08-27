New Zealand is overhauling its business immigration pathways with the closure of the Entrepreneur Work Visa and the introduction of a new Business Investor Visa aimed at experienced investors.

The move is designed to attract individuals who can buy or grow existing businesses while contributing to the country’s economic growth.

The Entrepreneur Work Visa, previously intended for individuals seeking to establish new businesses, is now officially closed to new applicants.

According to Immigration New Zealand, the visa didn’t deliver the results they hoped for. The number of applications was low, and many were declined.

Business Investor Visa

The new Business Investor Work Visa opens for applications in November 2025. It offers two investment options:

Invest NZD $1 million in an existing business → You get a 3-year work-to-residence pathway.

Invest NZD $2 million in an existing business → You get a 12-month fast-track to residence.

Applicants may either purchase a business outright or acquire at least 25% of an existing business, as long as they meet the minimum investment thresholds.

Both options lead to eligibility for the Business Investor Resident Visa, allowing permanent residence in New Zealand for successful applicants.

Existing applicants not immediately affected

“If you have recently submitted an application for an Entrepreneur Work Visa, we will process it following the rules that were in place when you applied.

“If you withdraw your application, you will not be eligible for a refund of any fees or levies already paid, regardless of the reason for your withdrawal,” they said

Entrepreneur Work Visa holders still retain their pathways to residence. Those holding this visa can apply for residence through the Entrepreneur Resident Visa, and applicants needing more time can apply for a renewal to extend your visa and continue working toward residence.

What this means

The old Entrepreneur Work Visa targeted those starting a brand-new business. The new Business Investor Visa, however, focuses on investors ready to run and grow existing businesses. The government highlighted that the new visa provides simpler and clearer rules, faster processing, and a stronger link to job creation and economic growth.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford explained the rationale, stating that the goal is bringing overseas investment to maintain and create jobs, grow incomes, and breathe new life into existing businesses.

Relationship with Other Investor Visas

The Business Investor Visa complements the Active Investor Plus Visa, refreshed in April 2025, which targets high-value investors looking to inject capital into New Zealand companies. The updated immigration settings now provide multiple pathways:

“One for buying and growing existing businesses.”

“Another for investing capital more broadly.”

There is also discussion of a future visa for startup founders with innovative ideas, although details are still being developed.

Immigration New Zealand plans to release more detailed guidance in October 2025, covering full visa requirements, comparisons with the Active Investor Plus Visa, and tips for preparing applications ahead of the November launch.