For years, the Nigerian stock market felt like an exclusive club, accessible only to financial experts and those with significant capital. That narrative is changing. With i-invest, anyone with a smartphone can start investing in Nigerian stocks from as little as N100.

Why Stocks Should Be Part of Your Wealth Journey

Owning shares means you own a piece of a company, which provides two primary ways to grow your wealth. You can earn capital gains by selling your shares for a higher price than you paid, or you can receive dividends, which are payouts distributed from the company’s profits to its shareholders.

This makes investing in stocks one of the most accessible and effective ways to put your money to work, allowing it to generate potential returns rather than sitting idle.

How i-invest Makes It Simple

Unlike traditional brokers that require physical forms, manual processes, or large deposits, i-invest brings the stock market to your fingertips in five easy steps:

Download the app from Google Play or App Store. Sign up online — fast, paperless, and fully digital. Fund your wallet with any amount you’d like to invest. Pick your stocks — market prices are displayed in-app. You can start buying with as little as N100. Track your portfolio — monitor growth anytime, anywhere.

Transparent Fees — No Hidden Charges

Every stock transaction in Nigeria attracts regulatory charges, and with i-invest, the costs are clear and upfront:

Broker Commission – 1.35%

SEC Fees – 0.3%

Stamp Duty – 0.08%

Alert Fees – N4 per transaction

NSE Fees – 0

CSCS Fees – 0

That’s the entire breakdown. No hidden deductions. No fine print. Just full transparency.

Settlement You Can Trust (T+3)

When you buy or sell shares on i-invest, transactions follow the Nigerian Exchange’s standard settlement cycle of T+3. That means trades are officially completed three working days after the transaction date, ensuring your investments are properly cleared and credited in line with global standards.

Regulated and Trusted

Stocks on i-invest is powered by Parthian Securities Limited, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a Trading License Holder on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). This ensures every transaction is safe, regulated, and backed by the same protections available to large institutional investors.

Final Word

The Nigerian stock market is no longer reserved for a select few. With i-invest, you can begin small, learn the ropes, and steadily build your portfolio — all from your phone, and with full clarity on costs and settlement timelines.

Download the i-invest app to get started today.