Africa Prudential Plc has announced a strong performance for the first half of 2025, posting a 75 per cent year-on-year growth in Profit Before Tax to N1.98bn, compared to N1.13bn recorded in the same period of 2024.

The unaudited results released in Lagos showed that Profit After Tax rose by 73 per cent to N1.35bn from N779m in the corresponding period of last year. Net total income also increased significantly by 64 per cent to N3.3bn, against N2bn recorded in 2024.

The company said total assets climbed to N41.35bn as of June 2025, representing a 38 per cent rise from N29.95bn in the same period last year, while shareholders’ fund grew by 15 per cent to N11bn, despite a N1.2bn dividend payout earlier in the year.

Operational efficiency was highlighted as a major factor in the performance, with the Cost-to-Income Ratio improving to 41 per cent, down from 44 per cent in 2024. Return on Average Assets was sustained at 3.3 per cent, reflecting the company’s solid financial foundation.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Africa Prudential, Catherine Nwosu, said the performance underscored the strength of the company’s diversified income base and its resilience in a challenging macroeconomic environment marked by inflation, foreign exchange volatility and high interest rates.

She said, “Our first half performance of 2025 reflects the strength of our diversified income base and the commitment of our people to delivering value despite a challenging operating environment. We are especially pleased to have rewarded our shareholders with a bonus issue this year, the first in the history of the company. This further underscores our dedication to delivering long-term returns while sustaining growth.”

Nwosu added that the company would remain focused on innovation, operational excellence and expanding its market presence, while continuing to leverage technology to transform investor services and drive sustainable growth.