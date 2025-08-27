Access Holdings Plc has announced that Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna, a Non-Executive Director, has stepped down from the board after three and a half years of service.

The announcement was made in a disclosure filed on the Nigerian Exchange and signed by the Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi.

In the statement, the Holdings explained that although Mr. Ogbonna is retiring from its board, he will continue to serve as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, the Group’s banking subsidiary.

His resignation is aimed at ensuring compliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Corporate Governance Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies (2023), which stipulate that no more than nine directors can sit on the board of a financial holding company.

The board expressed its gratitude for his contributions, noting: “The board appreciates Mr. Ogbonna for his outstanding and continued contributions to the Access Group.”

About Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna

Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna was appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc in May 2022, after serving as Deputy Managing Director from 2017 and Executive Director from 2013. He joined Access Bank in 2002 from Guaranty Trust Bank and has built up more than two decades of experience in the banking industry.

His background combines both professional and academic achievements. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), an Honorary Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (HCIB), and a CFA charter holder.

His academic qualifications include an MBA from IMD Business School in Switzerland, an LL.M in International Corporate & Commercial Law from King’s College London, an Executive MBA from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, and a B.Sc. in Banking and Finance from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He also completed the Senior Executive Fellow programme at Harvard Kennedy School of Government and studied at Harvard Business School. In 2015, the Institute of International Finance named him one of its Future Global Leaders.

Beyond his role as CEO, Ogbonna serves on the boards of Access Bank’s subsidiaries in the UK and South Africa and represents the Bank on the boards of Africa Finance Corporation and CSCS Plc.

The Board

As of August 2025, the Board of Access Holdings Plc consists of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede (Chairman), Bolaji Olaitan Agbede (Acting Group CEO), and Lanre Bamisebi (Executive Director).

The independent non-executive directors are Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh, Fatimah Bintah Bello-Ismail, and Ibironke Adeyemi.

Other members include non-executive directors Ojinika Nkechinyelu Olaghere, Olusegun Babalola Ogbonnewo, and Roosevelt Ogbonna (who has resigned from the board but continues as MD/CEO of Access Bank Plc).