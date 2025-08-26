President Bola Tinubu has directed an immediate, temporary ban on the export of raw shea nuts, the federal government announced on Tuesday.

Mr. Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President, confirmed the directive in a tweet this afternoon on his X account formerly known as Twitter.

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently leading an implementation meeting with key stakeholders to ensure compliance with the presidential order.

Details later…