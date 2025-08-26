Behind high walls and guarded gates lie some of Lagos’ most exclusive addresses.

These estates are carefully planned communities where privacy, security, and prestige drive property values.

From apartment blocks to sprawling villas and mansions, they represent the pinnacle of luxury living across the city.

According to The State of Lagos Housing Market Vol. 3, a pool of roughly 6,800 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and steady diaspora investment consistently drive demand for Lagos’ luxury properties.

While these estates command a premium, much of the cost reflects the private provision of essential services—water, electricity, drainage, and security—that would typically be funded by the state in other global markets.

In Lagos, exclusivity primarily stems from controlled access and private management rather than seamless integration into a high-functioning urban system. Residents enjoy separation from the bustle of less affluent neighborhoods but still face fundamental quality-of-life challenges, addressed privately at additional cost and effort.

This article examines the city’s most expensive estates, with rental and sale prices sourced primarily from property listing websites, including Nigeria Property Centre, PropertyPro, and others, as well as Nairametrics interviews with realtors and property managers, reflecting current 2025 rates.

Victoria Garden City, popularly called VGC, is a gated community located along the Lekki–Epe Expressway in Eti-Osa. It is one of Lagos’ most prestigious residential estates, offering a blend of upscale living, well-planned infrastructure, and a strictly regulated security system with controlled access and surveillance. The estate is designed with landscaped boulevards, recreational areas, and commercial facilities such as the VGC Shopping Mall, Shoppers Place, supermarkets, and specialty stores, making it largely self-sufficient. Its efficient drainage system and serene environment add to its appeal as a sought-after address. Housing options range from detached duplexes and semi-detached houses to terraced apartments. Rental prices as of 2025 span from N5.5 million to N13 million for three-bedroom homes, N6 million to N14 million for four-bedroom units, and N15 million to N18 million for five-bedroom houses. Sale prices start from N120 million to N220 million for three-bedroom apartments, N135 million to N500 million for four-bedroom houses, and N300 million to N650 million for five-bedroom duplexes, with high-end terraces reaching up to N1.6 billion.