Inventa, an international intellectual property (IP) law firm with over 50 years of global experience, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Nigeria office.

Since opening its Lagos base in 2015, the firm has become a strategic partner in safeguarding innovation and enabling Nigerian businesses to compete more effectively in the global marketplace.

With headquarters in Portugal and offices in Angola, Mozambique, DR Congo, Cape Verde, São Tomé and Príncipe, Macao, and Timor-Leste, Inventa operates globally.

The Nigeria office plays a central role in the firm’s African growth strategy, supporting sectors critical to the nation’s economy including pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, finance, consumer goods, and technology.

Over the past decade, Inventa Nigeria has worked with more than 300 clients, from multinational corporations to high-growth startups, ensuring that their ideas, brands, and products are protected and positioned for market success. This includes securing IP portfolios for AstraZeneca and onboarding African business giants like UBA Group, even during challenging periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inventa’s commitment goes beyond legal representation. Through partnerships with innovation hubs, entrepreneur networks, and SME-focused platforms, the firm actively promotes IP literacy equipping Nigerian entrepreneurs with the knowledge to protect and commercialize their ideas locally and globally. Its proprietary IP management platform further enhances efficiency, giving clients real-time access to their portfolios.

Recognized by global rankings such as IP STARS, WTR 1000, and The Legal 500, Inventa continues to position Nigeria as a competitive player in the global economy ensuring that creativity and innovation translate into long-term national growth.