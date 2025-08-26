In Nigeria’s increasingly health-conscious landscape, category leadership is no longer defined by price or pack size. It is defined by relevance.

That is, by how well a brand taps into the new priorities of consumers who want control, wellness, and meaning embedded in their choices.

Power Oil is rewriting these rules. By introducing the Certified Healthy, Certified Fit framework, the brand is shifting the cooking oil category from commoditised transactions to lifestyle relevance.

For years, oil has been framed purely through a cost or taste lens. But urban millennials and Gen Z, who make up Nigeria’s most influential consumer segment, are redefining food as healthcare and lifestyle. Eating well and staying active are no longer side conversations; they are central to how identity, wellness, and status are expressed.

Via its Big Brother Naija partnership, Power Oil is bridging this gap between nutrition and movement in a uniquely Nigerian way. The brand is linking its nutrition equity in the kitchen with the everyday physicality of Nigerian life: walking long distances, dancing, hustling, or chasing fitness goals. It is building a lifestyle ecosystem where Power Oil Lite is an enabler cum everyday inspiration while Power Oil Vegetable supports wider family wellbeing.

Roland Akpe, Marketing Manager, Oils and Fats Portfolio at Tolaram, said:

“What sets this approach apart is the way Power Oil fuses cultural relevance with wellness platforms, rooted in a deep understanding of Nigerian consumers’ needs. From fitness-driven campaigns, nutrition education, and health camps that touched over 72,000 Nigerians in 2024, to life-changing advocacy with the Kanu Heart Foundation that enabled three heart surgeries last year, Power Oil has, for 13 years, consistently gone beyond being a cooking companion to becoming a true lifestyle catalyst, inspiring healthier choices from the kitchen to the streets and even the boardroom.”

This is not just brand marketing. It is a bold category leadership statement. Power Oil is the only oil brand that provides consumers with a dual badge of approval: Certified Healthy meals and Certified Fit lifestyles. In doing so, it sets a precedent for how FMCG brands should not just be commodity players but empathetic partners in the consumers’ lives.

The cooking oil aisle has been commoditised for too long. With this move, Power Oil continues to show genuine care for the heart health of the Nigerian consumers through carefully crafted healthy, nutritious and quality products