The Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) has secured a €117,000 (approximately N200 million) grant from the European Union to develop a solar-powered integrated aquaponics system, focusing on catfish production alongside vegetable and maize farming.

The grant was awarded under the project Integrated Aquaponics System for Sustainable Catfish Production and Dual-Crop Cultivation of Leafy Vegetables and Corn (AQUACLEC).

The initiative is being coordinated by Dr. Funmilayo Doherty, Director of the Centre for Research Support and Grants Management at Yabatech, with technical expertise from the University of Lagos, University of Turku, and University of Lapland.

Boosting food security with innovation

According to Yabatech’s spokesman, Mr. Adekunle Adams, the project was aimed at advancing food security through development of a solar-powered aquaponics system that integrated catfish production with vegetable and maize farming.

“Yabatech has recorded another major breakthrough in research and innovation after securing a grant of 17,000 Euros, equivalent to over N200,000,000, from the European Union’s Horizon Europe programme,” he stated.

The spokesperson disclosed that the grant would enable establishment of a local innovation hub in Lagos, testing and replication of the system, and promotion of sustainable agriculture and community-based food resilience.

Aligning research with global challenges

He added that Dr. Doherty attributed the success to Yabatech’s drive to align research with national and global challenges, under the leadership of Dr Ibraheem Abdul.

Doherty noted that deliberate efforts by the college to bridge the gap between technical education and real-world needs to prepare Nigerian youths to compete favourably in both local and global spaces.

“The present administration of the college has consistently supported research proposals and international collaborations that extend beyond the classroom, reinforcing Yabatech’s image as a hub of innovation and social impact, “Adams said.

More Insights

Adams further explained that the project is designed to be replicable, scalable across Nigeria and West Africa, leveraging Yabatech’s pool of over 200 PhD-qualified lecturers for research, training and policy engagement.

He noted that this milestone followed another win for Yabatech under the National Youth Employment Skills Acquisition Framework (NYESAF) in training 200 young Nigerians in digital and creative media skills.

The EU grant and NYESAF programme highlight Yabatech’s dual role as a centre of academic excellence and driver of national development, meeting technical education and real-world needs.