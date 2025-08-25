The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all candidates who uploaded their O’level results before the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the final 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results to return to JAMB centres and re-upload their results.

According to JAMB, all previously uploaded results have been cleared from its system to allow candidates to submit the final WAEC SSCE results.

“JAMB has dropped all previously uploaded results to allow candidates to upload the WAEC SSCE final results.

“Please re-upload your 2025 SSCE result to the JAMB portal without delay to be eligible for admission consideration,” the board stated

This decision affects candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) using awaiting results as well as those who uploaded provisional results before the official release.

Reason for the reupload

The Board explained that the move became necessary because many began uploading the WAEC 2025 SSCE before the final results were released.

To avoid any confusion, the Board cleared all prior uploads, and all candidates are now required to re-upload their results whether or not they differ from the earlier results uploaded.

JAMB emphasised that only the final WAEC SSCE results will be recognised in the 2025 admission process. Candidates who fail to comply risk being excluded from consideration.

What you should know

It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster for students this past month. After WAEC initially released the 2025 WASSCE results on August 4, there was alarm when only about 38.32% of candidates had at least five credits including English and Maths.

That triggered concern about Nigeria’s education system. WAEC halted access to the portal, on August 9, it reopened its portal allowing candidates to access their corrected results.

Following an internal review, the examination body corrected the results, raising the pass rate to 62.96%. The error was traced to a wrong serialised code file that affected grading in Mathematics, English, Biology, and Economics.

That correction rippled through JAMB’s system. Students who had already uploaded results before the revision were stuck with inaccurate data. Around August 14, JAMB temporarily shut down uploads to fix technical flaws and ensure only verified, updated results would get through.

A few days later, around August 20–21, JAMB reopened its WAEC upload portal. It cleared all previously uploaded results, even those that appeared accurate, to create a clean slate. That means everyone has to re-upload, no matter what was uploaded before.