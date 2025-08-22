The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed in the green on 22nd August 2025, gaining 671.70 points to finish at 141,004.14.

This represents a 0.48% increase from the previous day’s close of 140,332.4, ending a three-day losing streak.

Trading activity also picked up, with 1.3 billion shares exchanged compared to 573.6 million shares the day before.

Market capitalization stood at N89.2 trillion across 25,916 deals, as the market eyes a return to the N90 trillion mark.

Leading the gainers were FTNCOCOA, BETAGLASS, VERITASKAP, and UPDC, each rising 10%, while THOMASWY and MCNICHOLS lagged, falling 9.91% and 7.51% respectively.

In terms of volume, ZENITHBANK and FCMB led the market, trading the most shares for the day.

ZENITHBANK also led trading value, recording N21.2 billion.

Market summary Current ASI: 141,004.1

Previous ASI: 140,332.4

Day Change: +0.48%

Year-to-Date Performance: +37%

Volume Traded: 1.3 billion shares

Market Cap: N89.2 trillion Top 5 gainers FTNCOCOA: Up 10.00% to N6.60

BETAGLASS: Up 10.00% to N449.35

VERITASKAP: Up 10.00% to N1.98

UPDC: Up 10.00% to N6.93

SOVRENINS: Up 9.96% to N2.65 Top 5 losers THOMASWY: Down 9.91% to N3.00

MCNICHOLS: Down 7.51% to N3.20

TIP: Down 4.43% to N12.30

ETRANZACT: Down 3.98% to N10.85

NPFMCRFBK: Down 2.81% to N3.11

Trading volume

Market activity picked up, with 1.3 billion shares traded, up from 573.6 million the previous day.

ZENITHBANK led the volume chart with 345.5 million shares, followed closely by FCMB at 335.9 million shares, reflecting strong investor interest.

AIICO ranked third with 43.7 million shares, while NIGERIAN BREWERIES and WAPIC completed the top five with 43.2 million and 33.3 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, ZENITHBANK topped the list with trades worth N21.2 billion, followed by TRANSPOWER at N8.5 billion, and FCMB at N3.5 billion.

NIGERIAN BREWERIES recorded N3 billion, while GTCO rounded out the top five with N1.4 billion.

SWOOT & FUGAZ Performance

Among SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira), performance was mixed:

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES rose 4%, FIDELITY gained 0.72%, and BUA FOODS added 0.34%, while LAFARGE fell 1.82%.

For the FUGAZ group:

ZENITHBANK gained 2.49%, GTCO rose 1.35%, and ACCESSCORP added 0.19%.

On the other hand, UBA shed 0.1%, while FIRSTHOLDCO saw no price movement.

Market outlook

The market appears to be recovering after a six-day pullback, marking its first significant daily correction in some time.

If investor sentiment remains positive, the index could be on track to return to 142,000.