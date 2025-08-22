President Bola Tinubu departed Yokohama, Japan, on Thursday night for Brazil, where he is scheduled to begin a state visit on Sunday, August 24.

Presidential spokesperson, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement that the President would make a stopover in Los Angeles before proceeding to Brasília, the Brazilian capital.

This trip represents the second leg of Tinubu’s two-nation tour, which commenced with his departure from Abuja on August 15. On his way to Japan, the President had a brief stop in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, before arriving in Yokohama on the morning of August 18.

Engagements in Japan

While in Japan, Tinubu participated in the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), attending both the opening and plenary sessions on August 20.

He also held a series of bilateral meetings with Japanese government officials, business leaders, and development partners, aimed at strengthening ties between Nigeria and Japan.

The Presidency noted that Tinubu used the visit to highlight Nigeria’s economic reform agenda and to seek greater Japanese investment in infrastructure, technology, and renewable energy.

Interaction with Nigerians in the diaspora

In addition to his official engagements, Tinubu concluded his stay in Japan with an interactive session with Nigerians in the diaspora on Thursday night in Yokohama.

At the forum, he commended their contributions to national development and encouraged them to remain good ambassadors of Nigeria while exploring opportunities to invest back home.

Brazilian visit

The President is expected to focus on trade, security, and cultural exchange during his Brazilian visit, reinforcing Nigeria’s bilateral relations with Latin America’s largest economy.

According to the Presidency, the visit will also feature discussions on cooperation in agriculture, energy transition, and regional security, areas of shared interest to both countries.

Tinubu’s engagements in Brazil will include meetings with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other senior government officials. He is also expected to meet with the Nigerian community in Brazil to brief them on government policies and encourage stronger diaspora participation in national growth.

The Presidency confirmed that President Tinubu is due to return to Nigeria after completing his official engagements in Brazil.

What you should know

On June 28, President Bola Tinubu went on a two-nation diplomatic tour, with a state visit to Saint Lucia.

Several significant agreements and initiatives were established during the visit which are:

On July 2, 2025, Nigeria signed an agreement to deploy skilled professionals to Saint Lucia. Representing Nigeria was the Director-General of the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (TAC), Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub, while Janelle Modeste-Stephen, the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation, and Diaspora Affairs, signed on behalf of Saint Lucia. This agreement aims to address manpower shortages in sectors such as education, healthcare, and agriculture.

A scholarship programme for Caribbean students to study in Nigeria was announced, set to commence in the next academic year. This initiative seeks to foster educational exchange and strengthen bilateral ties.

The visit highlighted the deep-rooted historical and cultural connections between Nigeria and Saint Lucia, with a significant portion of Saint Lucia’s population tracing their ancestry to Nigeria. This shared heritage was emphasized during various engagements, reinforcing the bond between the two nations.