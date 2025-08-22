The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall across different parts of the country from Friday to Sunday.

The forecast was contained in a three-day weather outlook released in Abuja, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NiMet projected thunderstorms with moderate rains in northern states such as Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Taraba, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kaduna during Friday morning, spreading to most parts of the region by afternoon and evening.

"It predicted thunderstorms with moderate rains over most parts of the region during the afternoon to evening hours," the NAN report read in part.

For the central region, including Niger, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, and Plateau, light rains were projected in the morning with thunderstorms and moderate rains expected later in the day.

The southern region is expected to witness cloudy skies and light rains in states like Oyo, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Cross River.

On Saturday, thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated over Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Borno, Yobe, and Taraba in the morning, extending to Borno, Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi, and Taraba later in the day.

Central states such as the FCT, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger, Benue, and Kwara are expected to experience light rains, while the southern region is forecast to remain cloudy with rains in Enugu, Imo, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom.

By Sunday, NiMet predicted thunderstorms with moderate rains across Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, and Borno in the morning, with further activity over Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, and Katsina later in the day.

Light rains are also expected in the FCT, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Niger, and Kwara, while parts of the South including Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Imo, Enugu, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa are likely to see cloudy skies with light showers.

NiMet advised residents to take precautions during the rainy period, urging motorists to avoid driving under heavy rainfall, while farmers were cautioned against applying fertilizers and pesticides shortly before rainfall to prevent leaching. The agency also warned the public to fasten loose objects, wear warm clothing against low night-time temperatures, and disconnect electrical appliances during storms.

Airline operators were advised to obtain updated, airport-specific weather reports from NiMet for flight planning and safety. The agency further urged Nigerians to stay informed through regular weather updates available on its website, www.nimet.gov.ng